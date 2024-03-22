New Daughtry Song ‘Pieces’ Is Emotionally Heavy + Can Help Heal

Following the success of last summer's hard rock single "Artificial," Daughtry has returned with "Pieces," an emotionally heavy and personal song that will be featured on a forthcoming EP.

"Pieces" was written shortly after the death of Chris Daughtry's mother and daughter. The two passed within a week of one another and the pain of loss has been channeled into Daughtry's latest work.

“At some point in our lives, we will all experience trauma of some kind – something that chips away at the essence of who we are," the singer says, "Sometimes it’s an event so devastating that it shatters our reality and rips a hole through our soul. This is about finding the strength to pick up those broken pieces, face the darkness head on, and fight your way toward the light."

Certainly, "Pieces" will resonate deeply with so many who will find parts of their own life reflected back through the lyrics.

Listen to the song and read the lyrics further down the page.

Overall, the new Daughtry EP has intentions on returning to the musician's hard rock roots. At the time "Artificial" was released, Daughtry spoke to Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong about his direction. "It's like pre-American Idol days. This was always the goal. It feels good. It feels like I'm back at home."

Late next month, Daughtry will be performing onboard the Summer of '99 and Beyond festival cruise headlined by Creed. He'll also embark on a tour with Staind and Breaking Benjamin, which starts in September.

Daughtry, "Pieces" Lyrics

via Genius

You never know what lies beneath the surface

And what you'll find and if it's worth it

Losing ground, I'm getting nervous

There's only so much I can control, oh Even with the cracks in the mirror

My reflection's getting clearer

And I'm trying to cope, at the end of my rope

While I'm doing the best that I can To live with the broken pieces of me

That were shattered, can't stop the bleeding

I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on

But I'm lеarning to live

With the piecеs of me

Pieces of me You never know who's coming for you

Into the storm without a warning

Like the cold of the mourning

Oh, how it cuts straight to the bone It is the silence in the battle

When I'm afraid of my own shadow

When I'm reaching for hope, at the end of my rope

Well, I'm doing the best that I can To live with the broken pieces of me

That were shattered, can't stop the bleeding

I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on

But I'm learning to live

With the pieces of me

Pieces of me I can't change the past and I need to let go

Learning to live with this hole in my soul

Losing grip and I'm just trying to cope

Well, I'm doing the best that I can

Well, I'm learning

I'm learning

Oh, I'm learning

I'm learning, well, I'm learning To live with the broken pieces of me

That were shattered, can't stop the bleeding

I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on

But I'm learning to live

With the broken pieces of me

That were shattered, can't hide the feeling

I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on

But I'm learning to live

With the pieces of me (Pieces of me)

Pieces of me (Pieces of me)

With the pieces of me (Pieces of me)

Pieces of me

Daughtry, "Pieces"