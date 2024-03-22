New Daughtry Song ‘Pieces’ Is Emotionally Heavy + Can Help Heal
Following the success of last summer's hard rock single "Artificial," Daughtry has returned with "Pieces," an emotionally heavy and personal song that will be featured on a forthcoming EP.
"Pieces" was written shortly after the death of Chris Daughtry's mother and daughter. The two passed within a week of one another and the pain of loss has been channeled into Daughtry's latest work.
“At some point in our lives, we will all experience trauma of some kind – something that chips away at the essence of who we are," the singer says, "Sometimes it’s an event so devastating that it shatters our reality and rips a hole through our soul. This is about finding the strength to pick up those broken pieces, face the darkness head on, and fight your way toward the light."
Certainly, "Pieces" will resonate deeply with so many who will find parts of their own life reflected back through the lyrics.
Listen to the song and read the lyrics further down the page.
Overall, the new Daughtry EP has intentions on returning to the musician's hard rock roots. At the time "Artificial" was released, Daughtry spoke to Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong about his direction. "It's like pre-American Idol days. This was always the goal. It feels good. It feels like I'm back at home."
Late next month, Daughtry will be performing onboard the Summer of '99 and Beyond festival cruise headlined by Creed. He'll also embark on a tour with Staind and Breaking Benjamin, which starts in September.
Daughtry, "Pieces" Lyrics
You never know what lies beneath the surface
And what you'll find and if it's worth it
Losing ground, I'm getting nervous
There's only so much I can control, oh
Even with the cracks in the mirror
My reflection's getting clearer
And I'm trying to cope, at the end of my rope
While I'm doing the best that I can
To live with the broken pieces of me
That were shattered, can't stop the bleeding
I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on
But I'm lеarning to live
With the piecеs of me
Pieces of me
You never know who's coming for you
Into the storm without a warning
Like the cold of the mourning
Oh, how it cuts straight to the bone
It is the silence in the battle
When I'm afraid of my own shadow
When I'm reaching for hope, at the end of my rope
Well, I'm doing the best that I can
To live with the broken pieces of me
That were shattered, can't stop the bleeding
I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on
But I'm learning to live
With the pieces of me
Pieces of me
I can't change the past and I need to let go
Learning to live with this hole in my soul
Losing grip and I'm just trying to cope
Well, I'm doing the best that I can
Well, I'm learning
I'm learning
Oh, I'm learning
I'm learning, well, I'm learning
To live with the broken pieces of me
That were shattered, can't stop the bleeding
I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on
But I'm learning to live
With the broken pieces of me
That were shattered, can't hide the feeling
I'll never get over it, it's hard to move on
But I'm learning to live
With the pieces of me (Pieces of me)
Pieces of me (Pieces of me)
With the pieces of me (Pieces of me)
Pieces of me
Daughtry, "Pieces"
