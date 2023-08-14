On Friday, Aug. 11, Daughtry released their latest single, "Artificial," a song that Chris Daughtry told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong is a return to his harder rock roots.

"It's like pre-American Idol days," Daughtry told Chuck the day "Artificial" came out. "This was always the goal. It feels good. It feels like I'm back at home."

The new song was inspired by a few different conversations between Daughtry and his producers about artificial intelligence and language bots like ChatGPT.

"People are literally writing lyrics with this thing. We started seeing how rudimentary these lyrics were, like, I've heard this before, there's nothing original here. Yeah, it's writing you a song, but there's no artistic soul behind it."

Daughtry told Chuck that as those conversations evolved, "Artificial" began taking shape. Even though he and the band had five new songs already written that they were excited about, all of a sudden they were pushed to the side momentarily so that they could finish "Artificial."

"This is the one, dude," Daughtry recalled about what it felt like when the song was in its early stages of creation. "It just felt like the freshest thing I had ever co-written or been a part of and I loved how heavy it felt. It felt like it had this 'Imperial March' vibe to it."

READ MORE: Chris Daughtry on How the Band Live Changed His Life

Nearly 25 years into his career, it was invigorating for Daughtry to realize he was still writing songs that could get him and his band excited. He admitted to Chuck that isn't how he always feels with new songs.

"I remember a few years ago—probably around our fifth record—I had this feeling of like, 'Have we already don't it?' Is it ever going to get any better than what we've already done? I went through this self-doubting phase of am I even a good writer? To be this excited about [a new song], yeah, it's good for the mental anguish and that whole thing of, 'Am I doing what I'm supposed to do in this life?' If anything, this should be an inspiration to bands out there that have been doing it a long time and feel like the best is behind them. I don't ever think that's the case. I think if we're always trying to evolve as humans, then obviously what we do with our art will also evolve."

What Else Did Chris Daughtry Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

His new acoustic tour with Ayron Jones, the Bare Bones tour (dates below)

How "Artificial" is pointing to a new Daughtry record: "We're about halfway through the record as far as the writing is concerned, but we still have quite a bit to go with the recording."

What's going to happen to those five songs that were pushed to the side for "Artificial"

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Bare Bones Tour: Daughtry + Ayron Jones

Aug. 11 - Des Plaines, Ill. @ Rivers Casino Des Plaines

Aug. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ MotorCity Casino

Aug. 15 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Aug. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Palace Theatre

Aug. 18 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Casino

Aug. 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Aug. 23 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center For the Arts

Aug. 25 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Aug. 26 - Mashantucket, Conn. @ The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

Aug. 28 - Rutland, Vt. @ The Paramount Theatre

Aug. 30 - Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Opera House

Sept. 6 - Kalispell, Mont. @ Wachholz College Center

Sept. 7 - Spokane, Wash. @ Bing Crosby Theater

Sept. 10 - Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 12 - Eugene, Ore. @ Silva Concert Hall

Sept. 13 - Modesta, Calif. @ Gallo Center For the Arts

Sept. 20 - Temecula, Calif. @ South Coast Winery

Sept. 21 - Tuscon, Az. @ Fox Tucson Theatre

Sept. 23 - Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

Sept. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 26 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

Sept. 27 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker

Chris Daughtry joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Aug. 11; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream "Artificial" at this location and then check out Daughtry's full tour schedule.