‘This Is a Dream Tour For Me’ – Chris Daughtry Gets Ready to Hit the Road With Disturbed

"This is a dream tour for me. Literally."

Chris Daughtry joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Feb. 4) and was very open about his excitement to hit the road with Disturbed for their 25th-anniversary tour celebrating The Sickness.

"I manifested this over a year ago," Daughtry told host Chuck Armstrong. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I had this dream that I was on stage with David [Draiman] and we were — it was obvious in the dream that we were on tour together and that this was a nightly thing."

He said in the dream, he was onstage with Draiman, singing an unfamiliar song.

"I don't even know what song it was, I don't even think it was a song that existed," he recalled. "It was like a ballad that no one has heard. It was the greatest song that no one's ever heard."

When he woke up, he pulled out his phone and sent a text to Draiman about the tour and singing together, to which the Disturbed frontman replied, "Both of those things are possibilities."

Over the next few months, Daughtry said he held onto that dream and kept asking Draiman when Disturbed were going to go out on tour.

"[I told him] we'd love to support you and it would be a huge honor," he said.

"This was before we knew they were going out on the 25th anniversary tour — that was icing on the cake. When we got that news, I kid you not, I lost my shit on the tour bus."

On top of joining Disturbed on the road, Daughtry is also excited to share the stage with Nothing More, who will be opening the second leg of the tour.

"Not only are those guys my friends, but they're one of my favorite bands and I'm absolutely terrified to follow them," Daughtry said, laughing.

"Jonny [Hawkins] is a little younger than me and he's got that young man energy and he's a beast of a frontman, not only vocally, but physically."

Daughtry's respect for Hawkins and Nothing More is only matched by his respect for Draiman and Disturbed.

"They're two frontmen that I'm jealous of what they're able to do with their voices," he said.

"You know, as a fan, it's going to be a lot of fun to watch those guys every night."

What Else Did Chris Daughtry Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What runs through his head when he thinks about his own legacy as an artist: "It's kind of weird to hear that out loud ... This whole journey has kind of flown by and in some ways, it still feels like the beginning."

What it's like co-writing and collaborating with other artists, like Scott Stevens: "We've been writing songs since we started writing together before Cage to Rattle, our fifth record. I've written with a lot of people and Scott is one of those dudes that I consider one of my best friends outside of writing, outside of the industry bubble."

When fans can expect Shock to the System (Part Two): "We are in our pretty semi-final stages of finishing Part Two. My focus has been on these new songs that no one's heard yet ... I would like to see that [released] before the end of the year."

