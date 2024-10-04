The Five Heaviest Bands That Chris Daughtry Loves

Here are the five heaviest bands that Daughtry namesake Chris Daughtry absolutely loves.

There's quite the palpable heaviness to the first installment of the singer's planned EPs, Shock to the System - Part One, and we had to know what other thumping rockers the musician can't get enough of.

We'll get to Daughtry's picks in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About Daughtry

From: North Carolina

First Album: Daughtry (2006)

New EP: SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE)

Sure, you probably know Chris Daughtry from that one big hit singing competition show or as Lois from Family Guy's favorite singer, but there is more to the man who brought a heavy dose of hard rock to millions of television viewers.

Since, he's enjoyed an incredible career as a recording artist with six full length albums to his name, the first of which was the fastest-selling debut by a rock artist ever. Fast forward to 2024 and Daughtry is putting out some of the heaviest material of his career, a perfect complement to the intimate and personal lyrical themes.

The first two singles have clearly resonated with fans, with "ARTIFICIAL" and "PIECES" each hitting No. 1 at Active Rock radio, Daughtry's first to achieve this impressive feat.

Daughtry, 'Shock to the System' EP Big Machine loading...

“This EP in many ways is a documentation of my catharsis – a peek behind the curtain into the healing of my inner self, if you will,” Chris Daughtry explains. “Every day in the studio writing and recording these songs felt like therapy. It wasn’t part of some agenda or conscious effort, it just happened in a very organic way. I hope everyone who listens finds comfort in the fact that they are not alone in their struggles and finds the courage the say it out loud.”

As for the single "Pieces," Daughtry draws from a painful experience.

"I went through quite a bit, losing my mom and then losing my daughter a week later back in 2021," he told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong earlier this year. "It did a number on me and I think this song really deals with the things that those kinds of events in your life bring up in you."

Watch the music video for "PIECES" directly below and see the heaviest bands that Chris Daughtry loves further down the page.

SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE) is out now through Big Machine (order here). Daughtry is currently on the road supporting Staind and Breaking Benjamin, with additional dates lined up through the end of the year. See all of those dates at the Daughtry website and follow the rocker on Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook.

Daughtry, "PIECES" Music Video

