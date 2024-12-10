Creed Announce 2025 Summer of ’99 North American Tour Dates

Creed have just announced a North American Summer of '99 tour leg, the first for 2025.

The upcoming run will kick off on July 9 and finish up over one month later on August 20 and features a dynamic cast of special guests.

Mammoth WVH will open all dates, with direct support coming from either 3 Doors Down or Daughtry at select U.S. stops, while Big Wreck will go on right before Creed for the Canadian dates.

See the complete 2025 tour itinerary further down the page and check listings carefully when looking at the support acts for each show.

Tickets will go no sale this Friday (Dec. 13) at 10AM at Creed's website, with a pre-sale launching tomorrow (Dec. 11).

In late 2023, Creed announced they had reunited, setting sights on their headlining Summer of '99 festival cruise as their first show back in over a decade. Between a pair of sold out cruises and wildly popular tours throughout the summer, fall and winter, it's been an overwhelming success. Next year's cruise is already sold out, as well.

Over 800,000 tickets were sold for the 60-plus 2024 performances and Creed enjoyed plenty of viral moments in the sports world, from tie-ins with the Texas Rangers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Kentucky Derby jockeys and Daytona 500 racing teams.

Creed Summer of '99 2025 Tour Dates

3DD – 3 Doors Down / D – Daughtry / BW – Big Wreck / MWVH – Mammoth WVH

July 09 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena – 3DD/MWVH

July 11 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – 3DD/MWVH

July 12 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – 3DD

July 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – D/MWVH

July 16 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain – D/MWVH

July 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center – 3DD/MWVH

July 22 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre – 3DD/MWVH

July 24 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium – 3DD/MWVH

July 26 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center – 3DD/MWVH

July 27 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum – 3DD/MWVH

July 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena – D/MWVH

Aug. 01 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena – D/MWVH

Aug. 02 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – D/MWVH

Aug. 04 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater – D/MWVH

Aug. 06 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – D/MWVH

Aug. 07 — Palm Desert, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 09 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 10 — Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 13 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 14 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH

Aug. 16 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena – BW/MWVH

Aug. 19 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place – BW/MWVH

Aug. 20 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome – BW/MWVH

Previously Announced Creed Tour Dates

Dec. 28 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort (Sold Out)

Dec. 30— Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum

Dec. 31 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum

April 9 – Apr 13 — Miami – Nassau @ Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise (Sold Out)

April 26— Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

Creed Summer of '99 2025 Tour admat Live Nation