Creed Announce 2025 Summer of ’99 North American Tour Dates
Creed have just announced a North American Summer of '99 tour leg, the first for 2025.
The upcoming run will kick off on July 9 and finish up over one month later on August 20 and features a dynamic cast of special guests.
Mammoth WVH will open all dates, with direct support coming from either 3 Doors Down or Daughtry at select U.S. stops, while Big Wreck will go on right before Creed for the Canadian dates.
See the complete 2025 tour itinerary further down the page and check listings carefully when looking at the support acts for each show.
Tickets will go no sale this Friday (Dec. 13) at 10AM at Creed's website, with a pre-sale launching tomorrow (Dec. 11).
In late 2023, Creed announced they had reunited, setting sights on their headlining Summer of '99 festival cruise as their first show back in over a decade. Between a pair of sold out cruises and wildly popular tours throughout the summer, fall and winter, it's been an overwhelming success. Next year's cruise is already sold out, as well.
Over 800,000 tickets were sold for the 60-plus 2024 performances and Creed enjoyed plenty of viral moments in the sports world, from tie-ins with the Texas Rangers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Kentucky Derby jockeys and Daytona 500 racing teams.
Creed Summer of '99 2025 Tour Dates
3DD – 3 Doors Down / D – Daughtry / BW – Big Wreck / MWVH – Mammoth WVH
July 09 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena – 3DD/MWVH
July 11 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – 3DD/MWVH
July 12 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – 3DD
July 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – D/MWVH
July 16 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain – D/MWVH
July 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center – 3DD/MWVH
July 22 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre – 3DD/MWVH
July 24 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium – 3DD/MWVH
July 26 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center – 3DD/MWVH
July 27 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum – 3DD/MWVH
July 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena – D/MWVH
Aug. 01 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena – D/MWVH
Aug. 02 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – D/MWVH
Aug. 04 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater – D/MWVH
Aug. 06 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – D/MWVH
Aug. 07 — Palm Desert, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs – 3DD/MWVH
Aug. 09 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH
Aug. 10 — Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – 3DD/MWVH
Aug. 13 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – 3DD/MWVH
Aug. 14 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH
Aug. 16 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena – BW/MWVH
Aug. 19 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place – BW/MWVH
Aug. 20 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome – BW/MWVH
Previously Announced Creed Tour Dates
Dec. 28 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort (Sold Out)
Dec. 30— Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum
Dec. 31 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum
April 9 – Apr 13 — Miami – Nassau @ Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise (Sold Out)
April 26— Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
Most Played Cover Songs By 50 Big Hard Rock + Metal Bands
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll