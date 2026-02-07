Brad Arnold, frontman of 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer.

The vocalist was diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer, in 2025. The band shared a statement on social media announcing his death earlier today (Feb. 7), which reads:

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47. With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer. As a founding member, vocalist and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners. Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on. Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer and his kindness, humor and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith and deep love for his family and friends. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arnold was born in Escatawpa, Mississippi on Sept. 27, 1978. He founded 3 Doors Down in 1996 and temporarily played drums for the group in addition to singing. The band released six albums between 2000 and 2016.

The singles "Kryptonite," "Loser" and "Duck and Run" from their debut album The Better Life helped push the band into the mainstream. The album peaked at No. 7 in the U.S. and has since been certified seven times platinum by the RIAA.

The band achieved their first No. 1 album in 2005 with Seventeen Days.

Arnold revealed that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in a video on social media in May of 2025, which forced the band to cancel their tour plans for the year.

"You know what? We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything," Arnold said in the video.

"So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it's time for me to maybe go listen to [3 Doors Down's 2008 hit] 'It's Not My Time' a little bit."

Loudwire sends our condolences to Arnold's loved ones, bandmates and fans. Rest In Peace.

