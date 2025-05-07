3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold revealed that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer.

Arnold shared the news on Wednesday in a video message posted across the band's social media. You can watch it below.

Brad Arnold's Message to Fans About Cancer Diagnosis

"Hey, everybody, it's Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you're having a great day today," Arnold said in his video. "I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it's stage 4, and that's not real good."

According to the National Cancer Institute, clear cell renal cell carcinoma, or ccRCC, is the most common type of kidney cancer, making up about 80% of all renal cell carcinoma cases. It gets its name from the cells' clear, bubble-like appearance under a microscope.

Arnold — who celebrated nine years of sobriety in January — explained that 3 Doors Down will have to cancel their upcoming tour dates in support of Creed on the Summer of '99 trek due to his diagnosis. Despite the bad news, Arnold said he remains hopeful and is leaning on his faith in God during this time.

"You know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything," Arnold said. "So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it's time for me to maybe go listen to [3 Doors Down's 2008 hit] 'It's Not My Time' a little bit. Thank you guys so much. God loves you, we love you. See ya."

