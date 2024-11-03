At the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Creed kicked off their Are You Ready? tour alongside 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH.

The headliners took a month off the road after wrapping up their Summer of '99 tour on Sept. 30 and will be traversing the U.S. and Canada through early December, with a New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas to wind down 2024 and head into 2025.

In Oklahoma City, Creed played 15 songs, deviating a bit from what they had played on tour this summer. In place of the Weathered title track, "Freedom Fighter" (off that same record) was performed for the first time since 2002. It was also bassist Brian Marshall's first time playing it with the group. "Faceless Man," off Human Clay, was also removed and, in its place, the lone Full Circle track in the set — "Rain."

And there was tons of pyro!

3 Doors Down's set included, of course their all-time hits in "Kryptonite," "Here Without You" and "When I'm Gone," while Mammoth WVH split their six-song set between their first and second albums, the latest being 2023's Mammoth WVH II.

See Creed's complete setlist below and watch fan-filmed footage from the Are You Ready tour kickoff further below, as well as all the remaining dates on the trek.

Creed Setlist — Nov. 2, 2024

01. "Bullets"

02. "Freedom Fighter" (First time since December 31st, 2002, first time with Brian Marshall)

03. "Torn"

04. "Are You Ready?"

05. "Beautiful"

06. "My Own Prison"

07. "What If" (Guitar Giveaway)

08. "Say I"

09. "Rain"

10. "One"

11. "What's This Life For"

12. "With Arms Wide Open"

13. "Higher"

Encore:

14. "One Last Breath"

15. "My Sacrifice"

Creed, "Higher" (Nov. 2, 2024)

Creed, "One Last Breath" (Nov. 2, 2024)

3 Doors Down, "Kryptonite" (Nov. 2, 2024)

Creed — Are You Ready? 2024 Tour Dates

* 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

# 3 Doors Down

Nov. 02 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center *

Nov. 03 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

Nov. 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

Nov. 08 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

Nov. 09 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

Nov. 12 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena *

Nov. 13 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena *

Nov. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX *

Nov. 16 - Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *

Nov. 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *

Nov. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

Nov. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

Nov. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena *

Nov. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ^

Nov. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ^

Nov. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden *

Nov. 30 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center *

Dec. 02 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center #

Dec. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena *

Dec. 05 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center #

Visit Creed's website for tickets and more information.