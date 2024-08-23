Creed’s Mark Tremonti Reflects on 25 Years of ‘Human Clay’ – Interview

Creed are currently celebrating 25 years of their Human Clay album and we recently spoke with guitarist Mark Tremonti to commemorate the special anniversary.

It was such an event-filled album cycle for the band, who had just started to establish themselves with their My Own Prison debut album and saw s significant shift in popularity with their sophomore set, starting with the single "Higher" that spent a 17-week run at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The band earned their first Grammy for "With Arms Wide Open" and the album itself went on to achieve the rare diamond certification for sales.

They played award shows shared stages with rock legends, graced magazine covers and were all over MTV, amassing quite a few great memories in the process. Tremonti reflects on the whirlwind their life had become as the band were adjusting to their new found success behind the scenes.

While success brought plenty of backlash, that has seemingly died down over time. In 2024, the band has reunited for a major tour and they're as big as ever. Sports teams have adopted their music, fellow '90s rockers are lining up to play with them and they've just released a special 25th anniversary edition of Human Clay.

What kicked off the beginning of the Human Clay album for you and how soon in did you kind of feel like something special was coming together or do you even get that feeling?

When we were touring on our first album, it was tough for us to fill up full shows. I think we only had 10 or 11 songs in the first record.

At that point we were resorting to cover songs and writing as much new, original music as we could to add to the set. So a lot of the Human Clay record came from live performances and getting them out there to fill our set up. We already knew what these songs were going to sound like onstage, which I think helped the process a bit.

"Higher" was actually a song written onstage. Scott [Stapp] used to put us on the spot, like, "Hey, Mark, play a riff. Scott [Phillips], play a beat," and we would just start jamming and we'd write a song in front of the crowd. And that chorus was written in front of the crowd one night.

Creed, "Higher"

Absolutely love that "Higher" story. I've seen that before and thought that was such a cool exercise that you guys would do in concert. Did that ever kick off anything other songs that you put together?

Probably a lot of songs that might not have never seen the light of day. Eventually, a lot of songs came out of soundcheck writing sessions.

"With Arms Wide Open" was a soundcheck song where I was just fiddling around, trying just to get a clean tone onstage just doing a finger style thing.

Scott was like, "That's beautiful, keep playing it, keep playing it." And he immediately started singing along. And before you knew it we had probably our second or third biggest song ever. That was at Penn State University. We were playing a venue near the campus and I'll never forget that moment.

What do you remember about the state of mind the band at the time of recording coming off the initial success of My Own Prison? You were dealing with the newfound success as you were starting to work on the new record.

I always say when we first started, we had so many people doubting us.

The continued success of not just us, but any kind of rock band, was like, "All right, you're going to be a one-hit wonder." And then you have two hits and they're like, "Okay, well, you're going to have the sophomore slump on your second record."

The rock genre was changing and there's always just naysayers everywhere. So the entire time we were fighting for survival, which I think sharpened our work ethic and made us better writers and we tried to work harder. I never lost that.

I've always tried to stay ahead of the game. There's a million other bands that want to take your place on that stage, so you've got to keep working hard if you want to keep your job.

So we get into the Human Clay album cycle and "Higher" does such huge numbers for you — 17 weeks at No. 1 Mainstream Rock, No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100. Do you notice the subtle differences? Is there anything that you see that makes you aware of the fact that this is now hitting a mass audience?

Yeah, we started noticing that. The venues were growing and growing. That song really was resonating with folks. It became a whirlwind at that point. People wanted us to do so many things, play this show, do this event, do this press. It was just nonstop. So it got hard, especially when we were young and thought we knew it at all.

We are kind of getting used to it now. I think we could handle it much better now. But, back then, we were young kids wanting to explore the world, see everything and party, play shows, write new music.

It was a big blur between the My Own Prison record and the Weathered record. My memory is pretty blurry.

Creed, "With Arms Wide Open"

This was also very life changing for you in so many different ways. I remember catching a show in Los Angeles and it had to be one of the first times you played "With Arms Wide Open." Scott is learning he's going to be a father for the first time. What were your thoughts on the lyrics of that? And then kind of a secondary thing — what was going on in your own personal life around that time with the band?

I loved the lyrics.

He was the first of us to have a child, so it was intense. You have one of your friends that's finally having a baby and that's such a crazy, impactful thing. It was the obvious thing to write about. It just hit home immediately.

I loved the lyrics and they still resonate today, 25 years later. The music and the lyrics just kind of fit like a glove.

I absolutely love the videos and the look and the style of "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open" visually, but they definitely feel of a very certain time. In reflection, what are your thoughts on the two videos there that broke out from this record?

I never felt like we were really very good at making music videos. I always had my head down, was always writing songs.

When it came to the actual visual aspect of how to present the band, I think we all kind of put that in the hands of the people like labels, producers... all that stuff. They gave us their opinions and pushed that kind of stuff on us.

For example, you're a young band and you get popular quickly and they tell you you're going to do this photo shoot and you have to take off your shirt. Now, as an adult, I'm like, "Screw you. I'm not taking off my shirt for a picture. It's cheesy." But back then you're like, "Oh, I guess that's what everybody does. If you want to be a star, you better take off your shirt."

One of my most dreaded photo shoots ever was Spin magazine, where we have our shirts off. If I ever get into an argument or if I'm ever messing with one of my friends, all they have to do is send me a picture of that and it shuts me right up.

On this record cycle, there were two of your first major accolades — winning a Grammy for "With Arms Wide Open" and favorite Pop/Rock Album at the American Music Awards for Human Clay. These are all new experiences. What was the response to now seeing full voting bodies of people who are recognizing your music for its excellence?

It was still a whirlwind. We started getting invited to all of the Billboard Awards, American Music Awards, the VH1 Awards, Radio Music Awards... and we would perform at all of them.

They were always kind of nerve wracking, the performances, because it's always everybody's million people backstage rushing left, rushing right. "You're on in 5-4-3-2 and go..." It's like being on late night TV.

We got through it and I wouldn't ever replace those moments because there has been so many good memories and fun times, like the red carpet and after parties.

I remember being in an after party where I'm in line for the bathroom and Ellen DeGeneres is in the girls line and Bon Jovi's in the guy's line and Sting is there and I go sit at their table.

Everybody who's anybody was at these after parties.

Mariah Carey was at one of them. Ricky Schroeder. I remember having a big, long talk with Ricky Schroeder and we became friends for a while. I haven't talked to him a few years, but those are the moments where you think about that you're just a kid from Detroit, rubbing elbows with Sting and Dave Matthews and these kind of things at parties. It was pretty intense.

Creed's Scott Stapp Reflects on Winning a Grammy

There's so many firsts from this album cycle. I have to think it was cool for "What If" being included on the Scream 3 soundtrack. Now you're in the movie world and have ties to one of the biggest film franchises at the time.

The record label had presented it to us as they wanted us to be the executive producers of the Scream 3 soundtrack. And we were blown away. We were like, "This is great and it could be something that we do more often." So we got to organize all the songs and all the bands that were on that.

I remember early versions of System of a Down and Slipknot went on that record. It was when these bands were just breaking and it was a fun process getting everybody on there. It was one of my favorite plaques at home. I've got one room where we've hung all the awards and stuff and that Scream 3 plaque is pretty boss.

Creed, "What If"

Another great moment was Woodstock '99. Outside of the mayhem, Creed performed "Roadhouse Blues" during their set with Robby Krieger of The Doors.

Oh, it was awesome. We were honored to be able to be on [Stoned Immaculate tribute album] when The Doors came back out and did a reunion.

I remember the day walking into the warehouse and seeing that the drum set in the middle of the room with "Doors" on the kick drum. It was insane. I think Billy Duffy was the only other player that got to play on there. So it's me and him and then all these different singers singing Doors tracks. So that opened up our relationship with Robby. We did it and tracked "Riders on the Storm."

When we got to Woodstock, we knew Robby was going to play with us. We had press all day long so I only had about half an hour to warm up for the biggest show of my career — 250,000 people. And Robby is like, "Hey, why don't we play 'Roadhouse Blues' too?" I'm like, "Well, we've never practiced it." He's like, "Yeah, well, I'll show it to you."

So it's a half hour before a show I haven't warmed up and there's a quarter of a million people out there. Scott and everybody are saying, "Let's do it." So we played that song without ever rehearsing it in front of the biggest crowd of our lives and it was great. But I was a little nervous going into it.

Creed + Robby Krieger, "Roadhouse Blues" at Woodstock '99

The title Human Clay is about owning your own actions, creating your own path, making your own destiny. Over the course of that album, is there anything in reflection where you wish you might have taken a different path?

At this point, I wouldn't change anything. I wish everybody would have gotten along the whole time and nothing would have happened to Brian [Marshall]. But we're all back here together doing it. All these years later, people are still coming to the shows, so we're happy.

I think Scott posted this, but I saw the Texas Rangers at the White House with a classic orchestra playing Creed's "Higher" in the background as they players are walking in. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

It's unbelievable.

I love it when my kids text me stuff like that. My son called me yesterday. He said, "Dad, I just saw the coolest thing ever." I'm like, "What?" And he showed me that video.

That's what I care about the most. I like to do things, collect things for my career and all these things for my kids so they can appreciate it. When they call me with stuff like this, that's what makes me happy.

What's the coolest thing that you've passed on to your kids?

I have drawers of stuff that I've collected over the years.

I've got the key to Las Vegas, the clock that was in the hand of the figure on the cover of the Human Clay record. I still have that big gaudy shirt I wore at Woodstock, the first time I was on a magazine cover... I think I have the jacket that I wore on there. I have the guitar I had on the magazine cover.

We are 25 years later and there's a new generation discovering Creed.

There was a period where it was not so cool to like Creed, but now everybody seems to love Creed again. What is your take on 25 years of dealing with this album, the ups and downs, and the reflections of where the audience has been for Creed.

We couldn't be happier. It's definitely been a roller coaster. Right now, it seems like all the stars have aligned for us. Everybody's coming out in full force to these shows and it just seems like pure positivity.

Back in the day when the band was on the rise, on the My Own Prison record, we were kind of the underdogs and everybody was rooting for us. By the time we got to the end of the Human Clay record, you started seeing the claws of society coming out, trying to tear you down.

That's just human nature — people love to see that drama of somebody going after a person that's successful at the moment.

I've long gotten over worrying about that and I'm just enjoying the moment. The '90s era rock scene is stronger than it's ever been. The bands that have stayed together since those years can go out and play for a ton of people who still enjoy their music.

I appreciate what you've done with the Summer of '99 cruise and tour packages. 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven have been joining you of late, but you've had other bands from that era with you this year. Did you have a favorite band from that era or someone you were just thrilled to get on this Summer of '99 package?

One of my favorite bands ever is Big Wreck and they got to come and play with us in Toronto on this summer tour. We didn't get them on the cruise, but they're one of those bands that every other band is a fan of.

When we were on the cruise and I got to watch everybody. there were lot of bands I hadn't seen — The Verve Pipe, who were really great.

Every time I see Tonic, I am reminded how great they are. Every musician in that band is just top notch and the songs are crazy good. They're the nicest guys in the world as well and they didn't even blink an eye to come play at a charity event we did after the boat.

I've been friends with Fuel for so many years and it was great to see them after it's been too long. It makes me feel like I'm a kid again. I see Hugo and the guys in Tantric and it's like feel like I'm back on the tours from 20 years ago.

