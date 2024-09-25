The 2025 lineup for Creed's Summer of '99 and Beyond festival cruise has just been revealed, featuring Sevendust, Hoobstank, Lit, Hinder and many more.

Joining the aforementioned groups on the 2025 Summer of 99 and Beyond cruise are Alien Ant Farm, Fuel, Filter, Marcy Playground, Dorothy, Local H, The Exies and Thomas Nicholas Band.

Returning as co-hosts are Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk and the trio from AXS TV's The Power Hour — Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein.

The inaugural pair of Creed's festival cruise came earlier this year, which were home to the band's first performances of the reunion era.

READ MORE: The 66 Best Rock Songs of the 2000s

Both boats sold out in 2024 and this next cruise, taking place April 9-13 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas, is already sold out as well. Tickets went fast when it was revealed in late April that a 2025 installment was on the books. The lineup had yet to be announced, other than Creed's return, of course, with the theme of the booking serving as an obvious strength

Although the 2025 cruise is sold out, fans hoping to secure a spot onboard can enlist in the First Available Program. If any rooms become open, you may have a chance to book a cabin for yourself.

For more Summer of '99 and Beyond details, head to the cruise website.

2025 Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise flyer Sixthman loading...