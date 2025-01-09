All 16 Rock Albums in Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century

What have been the biggest rock albums of the 21st Century so far? Billboard has now released their list of the Top 200 Albums of the Decade and there's one rock album that's managed to crack the Top 10.

Just as Nickelback were the highest ranked charting rock artist of the 21st Century in a list issued earlier this week, the band also has the biggest rock album of the decade so far with 2005's All the Right Reasons claiming the No. 9 spot overall. The record yielded seven singles including the Mainstream Rock chart-toppers "Photograph" and "Animals" as well as such standouts as "Rockstar," "Side of a Bullet," "Far Away," "Savin' Me" and "If Anyone Cared." The album has been Diamond Certified by the RIAA in the U.S.

There were six more albums that ranked inside the Top 50. The first, Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory, came in at No. 21. The band's 2000 debut album yielded four hit singles in "One Step Closer," "Crawling," "Papercut" and "In the End" in route to being at 12 times platinum Diamond certified seller.

Closely on their heels at No. 23 was Daughtry's self-titled 2006 debut record, which featured an impressive seven singles. "It's Not Over" and the Slash-guesting "What I Want" were both Top 10 Mainstream Rock singles, while "Home" joined "It's Not Over" as Top 5 Hot 100 singles off the record. The record has surpassed six times platinum sales in the U.S.

The fourth Top 50 rock album for the 21st Century is Evanescence's 2003 album, Fallen. Featuring the singles "Bring Me to Life," "Going Under," "My Immortal" and "Everybody's Fool," the record went on to rack up a Diamond certification from the RIAA for over 10 million sold in the U.S. It placed at No. 33 for the 21st Century.

READ MORE: 33 Most Prolific Rock + Metal Artists of the 21st Century

Another breakout debut to hit it big was Avril Lavigne's Let Go back in 2002. The album, which landed at No. 47 for the 21st Century, featured the singles "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "I'm With You," "Losing Grip," "Mobile" and "Nobody's Fool." It's been certified seven times platinum in the U.S.

Creed make it stick at No. 48 with Human Clay, their late 1999 release that kept the chart momentum going into the 2000s thanks to songs such as ""Higher," "What If," "With Arms Wide Open" and "Are You Ready?" The Diamond-selling album has surpassed 11 million copies in the U.S.

And finally, Kid Rock's Rock N Roll Jesus landed at No. 49 for the 21st Century so far. The 2007 album landed its biggest swing with the single "All Summer Long," but also connected with the songs "So Hott," "Amen," "Roll On" and the title track. It's a triple platinum certified record.

What Other Rock Albums Made Billboard's Top 200 for the 21st Century?

Several previously named bands turned up again. Nickelback placed Silver Side Up at No. 97 and Dark Horse at No. 104, Creed pop up at No. 103 with Weathered and Linkin Park's Minutes to Midnight and Meteora settle at No. 134 and No. 172 respectively.

Green Day's American Idiot just missed out on the Top 50 at No. 55, Staind break in at No. 111 with Break the Cycle and Limp Bizkit's Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water lands at No. 128. There's also the Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits compilation that snagged the No. 190 spot.

The full Billboard Chart of the Top 200 Biggest Albums of the 21st Century can be viewed here.