Seether + Skillet Announce 2024 U.S. Co-Headline Tour
Two of rock's top bands - Seether and Skillet - will be hitting the road together for a fall U.S. co-headline tour.
The trek gets underway Sept. 17 in Asheville, North Carolina, crossing through the Midwest and Southwest before circling back to an Oct. 20 finale in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below, while ticketing information can be viewed through the Seether and Skillet websites.
"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour — we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.
Skillet add, "We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time."
Ticketing will start Friday, July 12, at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10AM local time..Special guests are also expected to be added, so stay tuned to see who joins the run.
Seether / Skillet 2024 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sept. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion
Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Sept. 21 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 23 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Sept. 27 — Huntington, W.V. @ Marshall Health Network Arena
Oct. 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Oct. 5 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn
Oct. 6 — Dallas, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 8 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center
Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel ABQ
Oct. 11 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater
Oct. 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
Oct. 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
