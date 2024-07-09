Seether + Skillet Announce 2024 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Two of rock's top bands - Seether and Skillet - will be hitting the road together for a fall U.S. co-headline tour.

The trek gets underway Sept. 17 in Asheville, North Carolina, crossing through the Midwest and Southwest before circling back to an Oct. 20 finale in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below, while ticketing information can be viewed through the Seether and Skillet websites.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour — we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.

Skillet add, "We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time."

Ticketing will start Friday, July 12, at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10AM local time..Special guests are also expected to be added, so stay tuned to see who joins the run.

Seether / Skillet 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sept. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Sept. 21 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 23 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 27 — Huntington, W.V. @ Marshall Health Network Arena

Oct. 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Oct. 5 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Oct. 6 — Dallas, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 8 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel ABQ

Oct. 11 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory