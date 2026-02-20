Tobias Forge revealed there's a small imperfection in Ghost's logo during an interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar.

Forge formed Ghost back in 2006. He'd been in a few other bands prior, but was actually working an office job when his creative vision for Ghost first came to life.

The vocalist recalled working as a tech support agent at a call center at the time, which he wasn't fond of because of the office's open layout and he liked to draw on the job. He knew that he wanted the band logo to have a shadow effect and would have to make two copies of the image in order to achieve it.

Funny enough, he actually put a customer on hold while he was in the process of creating it.

"I made the first sketch of the actual letters and then I was like, 'Can you hold on for a second?' And then just put the customer on hold, went and printed the logo and made a copy of it. It was like a Xerox machine," Forge explained.

Later in the interview, Forge and Nardwuar were looking at a Ghost cardboard cutout and the vocalist shared another story about the logo. Apparently there's a small imperfection because of a "shift" that happened while he was drawing it.

"You can actually see on the logo that I must've moved the paper where I was drawing it because there's this little shift in angle right over down there. You could see it if you start measuring that about the logo," he acknowledged.

See a screenshot from the video where he points out the "shift" below.

Watch the full interview below.

Tobias Forge Points Out Small Imperfection in Ghost Logo

