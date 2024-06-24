Taylor Swift Fires Back at Dave Grohl’s Diss, Internet Erupts

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl found himself on the firing line of Swifties over the weekend, making a joke about Taylor Swift's tour name as it applies to their band and throwing some shade in the process. Meanwhile Swift offered her own commentary during a separate show over the weekend, seemingly responding to Grohl's quote without mentioning the singer.

What Dave Grohl Said About Taylor Swift

Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift were both playing London over the weekend during separate shows. During Saturday's performance at London Stadium, Grohl dropped into dad-joke territory during some banter with the crowd, stating, “I know that we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her ‘Eras Tour.' I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour’… We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple."

At that point, he tossed in a little jab, noting, "That’s because we actually play live. What!? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.” see fan-shot video below:

A Swiftie Response

As you might expect, many of Swift's fans came to the pop stars defense amid the seeming slight suggesting that Swift's show wasn't completely live. Some of her defenders called Grohl "irrelevant," suggested that he was jealous of her success and felt that the comment was made to grab attention for his own band.

Meanwhile, Grohl supporters tended to laugh off the idea that the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was a nobody who was using the comment to further the popularity of his band. A sampling of comments can be viewed below:

How Taylor Swift Handled Dave Grohl's Slight

Taylor Swift, who performed at London's Wembley Stadium Sunday, seemingly addressed Grohl's comments without mentioning the singer or the band. Speaking to the audience, she offered, “[This is] an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every one of my band members, every single one of our crew. My band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously. We will never forget it.”