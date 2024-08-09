9 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 2 – 8, 2024)
It's a new week and we've got nine more rock and metal tours to announce this week, along with multiple rock one-off events, a new festival announcement and additions to the ShipRocked Cruise.
Before the calendar flips to 2025, Daughtry are getting in some late year touring with Sleep Theory and Devour the Day. You'll also find new dates from the Every Time I Die offshoot Better Lovers featuring ex-Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato. And Butcher Babies, who recently started their first tour without Carla Harvey, have added more fall shows with DED, Dropout Kings and Fox Lake.
As previously stated, there some new additions for the ShipRocked Cruise, we've got a date for the annual Bowl for Ronnie benefit and there's a headliner for the annual Women Who Rock concert. Plus, Heavy Chicago returns for a second year. Check out all the new tour, festival and special show announcements below.
Better Lovers
Tour Dates: Nov. 3 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: Full of Hell, SPY, Cloakroom, Gouge Away
Ticketing Info
Blood Incantation
Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: Steve Roach, Midwife
Ticketing Info
Butcher Babies
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Ded, Dropout Kings, Fox Lake
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: Butcher Babies Split With Carla Harvey, Statements Issued
CKY
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 12; Dec. 12-14
Support Acts: Crobot, Chase the Comet
Ticketing Info
Creeper
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Twin Temple
Ticketing Info
Daughtry
Tour Dates: Nov. 30 - Dec. 21
Support Acts: Sleep Theory, Devour the Day
Ticketing Info
The Plot in You
Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - 24
Support Acts: Currents, Zero 9:36, Wind Walkers
Ticketing Info
The Polyphonic Spree
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 21; Dec. 21
Support Acts: Michael
Ticketing Info
TR/ST
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Bowl for Ronnie, the annual celebrity bowling event and fundraiser for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is now set for Thursday, Nov. 14. Eddie Trunk will once again host the festivities taking place at the Pinz Bowling Alley in Studio City, Calif. A full lineup of rockers attending the bowling event will be announced at a later date.
Ticketing Info
* Heavy Chicago is back for a second year, bringing three days of metal heaviness to the Avondale Music Hall in Chicago Nov. 1-3. This year's lineup features Bongripper, Earth Crisis and Cynic headlining the three days, with Wraith, Avernus, Motherless, Jasta and the Legions of Doom, Earth Burner, The Crosses, Toxic Holocaust, Profanatica, The Skull and Trouble.
Ticketing Info
* There have been several more additions to the 2025 ShipRocked Cruise lineup. Jinjer, The Glorious Sons, DED and Rivals have all joined the cruise, which already featured Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More and The Struts among others. The ship sets sail Jan. 19 from Miami en route to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas before returning back to dock stateside on Jan. 25.
Ticketing Info
* Melissa Etheridge will headline the 2024 Women Who Rock benefit concert. The show will take place Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh's Stage AE.
Ticketing Info
* The Barbarians of California, the new band featuring AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno and Tinfed's Eric Stenman, will play their first concert Oct. 19 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. The group's debut album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, is due Oct. 4. Strife, Will Haven and Berthold City will support.
Ticketing Info
