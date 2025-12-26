2 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 19-25, 2025)

As expected, the flurry of tour announcements scaled back significantly over Christmas week. We've only got a pair of new rock and metal tour announcements this week and one major festival update.

Leading the way, the mighty CKY have booked a brief four-date run through the Northeastern U.S. set for March.

Also this week, Thomas Erak of The Fall of Troy fame will be stepping out to tour as part of his other band Thomas Erak and the Ouroboros. They're hitting the road with Murals for two weeks of shows in January and February with support from Diver on select dates.

And yes, we actually do have a festival update as the Milwaukee Metal Fest continues to reveal their 2026 that now includes yet another headliner Suicidal Tendencies alongside several other new lineup additions.

Check out all the tour announcements from the last seven days below.

CKY

Tour Dates: March 12 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Thomas Erak and the Ouroboros / Murals

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Feb. 6
Support Acts: Diver
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

* The Milwaukee Metalfest lineup is nearly complete now, with the most recent big announcement being the reveal of Suicidal Tendencies as one of the headliners. They join the newly added Pallbearer, Macabre and Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre on the bill. The lineup also will feature headliners Acid Bath, Killswitch Engage and Ministry as well as Obituary, Agalloch (playing two sets), Power Trip, Iron Reagan, All Shall Perish and more. The Milwaukee Metalfest will take place at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee June 5-7.
Ticketing Info

