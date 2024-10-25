12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 18-24, 2024)
We hope you're saving your money cause we've got another 12 new rock and metal tours that were announced over this past week. And that's not even counting some pretty big announcements concerning the 2025 festival season.
Leading the way, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger have carved out some time in January for "The Living Room Sessions," a series of special acoustic shows featuring stripped down versions of the band's music and other material that's inspired them. You've also got The Dropkick Murphys rolling out their annual St. Patrick's Day tour and rising rockers The Linda Lindas stepping into the spotlight with a new run of headline shows.
On the festival front, both the Sonic Temple and Cruel World festival lineups were revealed, while we also got a new batch of Milwaukee Metal Fest bands. Tool just launched their own festival. Plus we've got some of the celeb bowlers for the annual Bowl for Ronnie benefit and an artistic exhibition titled "Beyond the Stage" that might pique your curiosity.
See what all got announced over this past week below.
Aborted
Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - May 15
Support Acts: Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing
Ticketing Info
Dropkick Murphys
Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 17
Support Acts: The Menzingers, Kilograms, Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, Rebuilder, Cody Nilsen
Ticketing Info
Foreigner
Tour Dates: March 13 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Gogol Bordello
Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Nov. 20
Support Acts: Puzzled Panther and Grace Bergere
Ticketing Info
Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger
Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Head Automatica / Glassjaw
Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 8
Support Acts: The Movielife, Crime in Stereo, Family Dinner
Ticketing Info
Leprous
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 13
Support Acts: Wheel
Ticketing Info
The Linda Lindas
Tour Dates: March 21 - April 26
Support Acts: Be Your Own Pet, Pinkshift
Ticketing Info
Mercury Rev
Tour Dates: Feb. 24 - April 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Michael Monroe
Tour Dates: April 11 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
They Might Be Giants
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - June 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Visions of Atlantis
Tour Dates: April 2 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Art and music collide at the Beyond the Stage: Art by Legends of Rock 'n' Roll exhibition taking place this November at the Animazing Gallery in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The exhibition is also available online at http://www.animazinggallery.com. The show opens Nov. 7 with works from Bob Dylan, Bono, David Bowie, Slash, Gene Simmons, Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Jim Morrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Jerry Garcia, Steve Vai, Rick Allen, Billy Morrison and more.
Ticketing Details
* The talent is coming together for the annual Bowl for Ronnie fundraiser at the Pinz Bowling Alley in Studio City, California. The event, taking place Nov. 14, will feature host Eddie Trunk welcoming Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath); Regina Banali; Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Mark Boals (Ring of Fire, Dio Disciples); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; Phil Demmel (Kerry King, Category 7, Machine Head, Vio-Lence); Matt Duncan (DC4); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Abby Gennet (Slunt); DJ Will Howell of KNAC.com; Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Julia Lage (Vixen); Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns); Billy McNicol; Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Tim "Ripper" Owens (The Three Tremors featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens); Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Rowan Robertson (Dio, King Kobra); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot); Zak St. John (Black Star Riders); Patrick Stone (Budderside); Neil Turbin (Anthrax); Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Savage Lands); Chas West (West Bound); August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung); and actors Al Coronel (“The Last Ship”), Star Fields (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story Christmas”).
Ticketing Info
* The Bronx and Mairachi El Bronx will play their "White Drugs Christmas Event." The shows will double as a toy drive for shelters local to the three cities the trek will hit: The Bronx Will play Dec. 5 at Los Angeles' Echo, Dec. 14 at Solana Beach's Belly Up and Dec. 20 at San Francisco's The Independent. Mariachi El Bronx will play each of those venues the following day.
Ticketing Info
* The Cruel World Festival returns to Pasadena, California on May 17. New Order and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are headlining the festival, which includes The Go-Go's, Devo, OMD, Death Cult, Garbage, Madness, Til' Tuesday, She Wants Revenge and more.
Ticketing Info
* Emo Nite Day has announced the lineup for their 10 Years Celebration. Taking place Dec. 8 at the Hollywood Palladium in California, the event features Cobra Starship, 3OH!3, Saosin, Royal & the Serpent, Tigers Jaw, Ken Vasoli, The Spill Canvas, Noelle Sucks and more.
Ticketing Info
* The bands keep lining up for the 2025 edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest. A new wave of bands have been revealed. Down, Black Label Society, Devin Townsend, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Exodus, Enslaved, Destruction, Suicide Silence, 3 Inches of Blood, The Throne Room, Trouble, The Acacia Strain, Harms Ways and more will play between May 15-18 at Milwaukee's Rave / Eagles Ballroom.
Ticketing Info
* Morgan Wallen's inaugural Sand in My Boots festival is set for May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. 3 Doors Down, Hardy, The War on Drugs, T-Pain, Future Islands, Post Malone and more are set to perform.
Ticketing Info
* The 2025 Sonic Temple lineup is complete. Linikin Park and Korn have joined fellow headliners Metallica, while Bad Omens, Three Days Grace, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Incubus, I Prevail, Alice in Chains and Chevelle are also on board to play. The annual festival takes place May 8-11 at Columbus' Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Ticketing Info
* Tool now have a festival. Their Live in the Sand Festival will feature two sets from the band along with performances from Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles of Death Metal, King's X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY and Moonwalker. Set for May 7-9, the festival will take place at the Hard Rock and Royalton Resorts In Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Ticketing Info
