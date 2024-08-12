In this week's Loud List, we present you with 10 unforgettable Lzzy Hale moments.

We've done a few compilation videos on some of your favorite rock and metal artists, including Led Zeppelin, Blink-182, Pantera and a few others. This time, it's all about the Halestorm leader.

The powerhouse vocalist formed Halestorm with her younger brother, drummer Arejay Hale, when she was just 13 years old. She's also a great guitar player (watch her play her favorite riffs here) and piano player, in addition to serving as one of the group's primary songwriters.

Aside from her professional talents, she's also an exceptionally sweet, caring and accepting person, often engaging with her fans on social media and at shows, listening to their stories and sharing inspirational messages.

In this video compilation, you'll see Hale talk about opening for Ronnie James Dio's last-ever performance, her insane cover of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," hear about her wildest request from a fan and more.

There's even a clip of her speech from the Loudwire Music Awards, which was held back in 2017. She dedicated her award to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, as it took place a few months after his death that July.

There's another moment we caught on film where she gifted a young Halestorm fan a guitar onstage at a huge festival. It's wholesome moment after wholesome moment.

Watch the video below to see the most unforgettable Lzzy Hale moments.

10 Unforgettable Lzzy Hale Moments