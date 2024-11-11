Alien Ant Farm have thrown CKY off their European tour following an incident of physical violence and statements have been released by both sides.

Dryden Mitchell, Alien Ant Farm's longtime singer, shared a lengthy post on social media, explaining the decision to remove CKY from the tour. He alleges that CKY frontman Chad Ginsburg punched him in the face, which was the final straw in a series of behavioral issues.

Ginsburg then said he had "no choice and good reason" for punching Mitchell. This morning (Nov. 11), he shared a screenshot of one of the Alien Ant Farm singer's alleged Instagram posts, in which he appears to use homophobic and racist slurs. (UPDATE: Ginsburg deleted the post from his Instagram feed, but not his Instagram story.)

This screenshot post shared by Ginsburg did not appear on Mitchell's Instagram feed. Loudwire reviewed each post on Mitchell's account 45 minutes after Ginsburg's post was published.

It is not clear when/if Mitchell's alleged post was originally published. Loudwire has reached out to Alien Ant Farm's representation for comment.

See all of the statements below.

Statement From Alien Ant Farm's Dryden Mitchell

On Nov. 9, Alien Ant Farm and three band members (singer Dryden Mitchell, drummer Mike Cosgrove and bassist Timmy Peugh) shared a collaborative post on Instagram.

The post contained a statement addressed by Mitchell, detailing Ginsburg's problematic behavior on the band's European tour with CKY.

"I've watched him treat multiple crew members and opening band members like trash," Mitchell contends. The singer even noted that Ginsburg flipped a dressing room table in anger when confronted about the issues.

When Mitchell addressed the problems with CKY's manager, that's when Ginsburg is said to have retaliated with a punch.

The Alien Ant Farm singer next said he is "grateful" for his own sobriety and that he has no "hard feelings" for CKY's other members.

Mitchell concludes by telling Ginsburg to go to the gym and to "find a therapist," which could then potentially lead to them making up and shaking hands 25 years from now.

See the full statement below.

Sadly, Chad from CKY hasn't figured out how to cohabitate with others after all these years. They will no longer be on the Alien Ant Farm Tour through the rest of the UK shows after Chad punched me in the face earlier today. I've watched him treat multiple crew members and opening band members like trash through the Europe shows and cause general drama around our camp. Before the last Europe shows I went to Chad and asked if he had any issues with anyone specifically and if he wanted to have a meeting with the whole crew and bands to discuss what's going on, he up ended the table in the dressing room and threw his phone, and then cancelled their show.... Today we still had business things to square away and I told his manager what a problem Chad was being, verbally, as well as fuckin up the bus with all of his messes every day for other people to clean up... Well he punched me in the face and pretty much ran away like I imagine he'll do for all of his future problems. I'm grateful for my sobriety and grateful that I didn't retaliate physically in any way whatsoever. I would love these shows to continue and apologize to all the CKY fans for Chad's behavior. We have zero hard feelings for Jess and Elvis in CKY and are gutted to see them go, but I will never knowingly put myself in volatile situations so this had to end. After suffering a Cl And C2 Fusion (Spinal Fracture) From a Bus Crash years ago, I hope that everything is ok in that area. Shows will continue without CKY, and we hope everyone still wants to come enjoy positive evenings with us, including CKY fans. If you don't, we understand and refunds will be issued accordingly. Stay safe everybody. And Chad, Go To The Gym... After That, Find A Therapist, And Maybe In 25 Years... We Can Shake Hands. Until Then Though GET HELP, Love Dryden

Response From CKY's Chad Ginsburg

In response to Mitchell, Ginsburg shared a brief statement on Nov. 10:

UK CKY fans. Get your money back!! I had NO choice and GOOD reason for what happened. I will always defend myself. You know me much better than that! More info to come. Apologies to the fans.

Today (Nov. 11), Ginsburg shared two screenshots of an Instagram post allegedly published by Mitchell.

Due to Mitchell's alleged use of a homophobic F-word slur and the racist N-word in this supposed post, Loudwire has chosen not to embed the screenshots.

The post is a photo image of Donald Trump's hair in the wind, with a surfer positioned inside the curl like riding an ocean wave. The caption reads, "Look At This [F--]," and spells out the full word. A screenshot of the comments also appear to show the Alien Ant Farm singer using the N-word twice.

The screenshots shared by Ginsburg show timestamps of up to 25 minutes of publish time on comments, but it is unclear when this post originated and when the screenshots were captured.

As mentioned above, Loudwire's review of Mitchell's account 45 minutes after Ginsburg published the screenshots showed that this post was not on his feed. Ginsburg did tag Mitchell in the screenshot via Instagram Story, which means Mitchell would have received a notification about the post when it went up.

See more on Chad Ginsburg's Instagram page.

