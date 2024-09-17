The Second Best Songs of 10 2000s One-Hit Wonders

What are the second best songs of the 2000s so-called "one-hit wonders"?

They may be one-hit wonders in the eyes of some, but their music is deserving of a deeper dive. So we're taking a closer look at the band's that had one giant smash hit song that seemingly overshadowed the rest of their music.

In some cases, there were contributing factors as breakups or reclassification by radio stations led to the band's long term viability for a follow-up to be cut short. Anyone remember The Calling? They were doubly hit by a short longevity and the rock world giving up on them after their initial crossover success.

There are other acts who pretty consistently recorded music while never quite reaching the fame and popularity their one big song provided. Smile Empty Soul and Alien Ant Farm definitely check that box..

READ MORE: The Second Best Songs of 10 1980s One-Hit Wonders

You might even recognize a few of these bands second best songs, as a good portion of them earned at least a little bit of radio airplay at some point.

So join us as we revisit these one-hit wonders from the 2000s and give you the entry point for further discovery of their music.

