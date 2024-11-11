CKY's Chad Ginsburg has shared a statement, alleging he punched Alien Ant Farm vocalist Dryden Mitchell in the face in an act of self defense.

CKY had been thrown off a European tour with Alien Ant Farm over the weekend in the wake of the physical altercation. In a statement from Dryden, he explained that Ginsburg had demonstrated problematic behavior on the tour and did not respond positively when attempts were made to address the issues.

Ginsburg shares a different story however, insinuating that he was acting in self-defense when he struck the Alien Ant Farm singer. The CKY vocalist says he "felt a physical threat" and alleges that Mitchell was charging at him into his personal space. He added that had he not acted, he felt that he would have been physically assaulted by Mitchell.

Ginsburg's full statement can be viewed below.

Nothing wrong with defending yourself from a bad guy. If you are attacked or feel truly threatened, have no fear and stop the threat however you can. I had to protect myself. It was a split second reaction to a very angry guy muttering then yelling #*%! at me from 10ft away charging at ME into my personal space! Coming at me.

He was attacking me!, I felt a physical threat and had I not tried to avoid the attack, I would have been assaulted. for fucks sake. I could say so much more. But situation sucks for al! I'd like to stop. Rather not get all into all. It's no one's biz. This is not news. As unfortunate as the situation is all together.

CKY's Chad Ginsburg Statement on punching singer from Alien Ant Farm Instagram: @chadginsburg loading...

What Else Chad Ginsburg Said About the Altercation

Initially, prior to his most recent statement on social media, Ginsburg told fans that he had "no choice and good reason" for punching the singer. Earlier in the day, the CKY vocalist had shared screenshots purportedly from the Alien Ant Farm singer's Instagram account that included homophobic and racist slurs.

Ginsburg later deleted the post from his Instagram account but not his Instagram Stories.

The screenshot post shared by Ginsburg did not appear on Mitchell's Instagram feed and it is not clear if/when Mitchell's alleged post had been published.