CKY Postpone May 2026 Tour Due to Injury – Statement Released

Those planning to see CKY this month will have to wait a little while as the band has postponed all of their May touring. The band revealed in a social media post that they are pushing back all of their May dates while drummer Jess Margera recovers from a rotator cuff injury.

What Did the Band Say About Their Tour Postponement?

In a statement, the band revealed that Margera's doctor has ordered him to rest the rotator cuff and allow it time to heal before returning to his drum kit.

The band is in the process of trying to reschedule all of their May stops and an announcement on the new dates should be coming soon. Their full statement can be read below:

CKY MAY TOUR POSTPONED - It is with deep regret that we have to announce the postponement of our upcoming May tour. Unfortunately, Jess sustained a rotator cuff injury and has been benched by his doctor for a few weeks while it heals up. Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience to everyone who bought tickets, the promoters, the support acts, everyone who helped put this tour together, and our crew. We know you were looking forward to this tour as much as we were, and we're currently working to reschedule the dates for later this year. The rest of our upcoming tour dates are STILL ON, including our July PNW tour (with additional dates added), as well as some new tour dates that we will be announcing shortly!

What Did Jess Margera Say About the Tour Postponement?

In addition to the band's statement, Margera himself address the fans to speak about his current injury. The drummer admitted he had been ignoring the issue and now has been told that there will be a four to five week recovery period to alleviate the current issue.

Howdy folks, well turns out a shoulder injury I’ve been ignoring took a turn for the worse, as I royally fucked it recently. I even heard a pop. I went to the doctor (I hate going to the doctor) and it turns out I need 4-5 weeks recovery time. Otherwise I will permanently fuck it royally and need surgery. So the good news is I will be back in the saddle this summer and the bad news is the May CKY dates are being postponed and rebooked as I type this. Please hang on to your tickets until then. Can’t Def Leppard it (I tried) Need both arms. Again I am really sorry for this inconvenience and I promise to go full Ali vs Frazier when I recover. As Ringo says : Peace & Love and looking forward to seeing you all very soon.

The band concluded their messaging alerting fans to some discounted tour merch that will be available and their appreciation for the understanding granted over the rescheduling of their May shows.

CKY in 2026

CKY were initially scheduled to kick off their May touring on May 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. At present, it looks like the next scheduled touring will take place on July 9 in Bellingham, Wash. The group is also booked for the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this October. All dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.

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