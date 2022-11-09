Tony Iommi, Randy Rhoads, Dimebag Darrell, Jimi Hendrix, Dave Mustaine, Eddie Van Halen... we love them all, but how about we talk about some other guitarists for once?

Our aim here is to highlight the axemen who have been quietly (well, loudly - this is rock and metal after all) going about their business, propelling their respective bands in ways that may not be as flashy as the typical legends. Some, like Testament's Eric Peterson, Helloween's Michael Weikath and, yes, Iron Maiden's twirly-happy Janick Gers, are overshadowed by their bandmates, but their accomplishments shouldn't be diminished as a result.

No matter how many lists of awesome guitarists you pore through, these names never pop up often enough, but we're here to fix that. Scroll through the list below of the 30 Most Underrated Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists.

30 Most Underrated Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists