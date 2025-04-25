17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 18-24, 2025)

Scott Legato / Jason Koerner / Katja Ogrin/Redferns, Getty Images

It's time for our weekly roundup of rock and metal tour announcements and there's 17 new tours that have been revealed over the past week.

While veteran acts such as Staind and The Used have added more dates to their already announced 2025 touring, this week also brings headlining tours for two of the buzziest upstart acts going - Kublai Khan TX and Chained Saint.

This week also saw the 2025 Riot Fest lineup revealed, while The Fest also rolled out their 2025 lineup.

There's plenty to get to so see all of the new tour and festival announcements below.

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Nov. 26
Support Acts: The Sheepdogs, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Amanda Marshall
Ticketing Info

Alien Ant Farm

Big Picture Media
Tour Dates: May 8 - May 31; July 31 -Aug. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Bilmuri

David A. Smith, Getty Images
Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 10; Sept. 21 - Oct. 14
Support Acts:  None Listed
Ticketing Info

Chained Saint

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: June 19 - July 13
Support Acts: (Knot)sic
Ticketing Info

Chameleons / Twin Tribes

Mick Peek
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 4; June 26 - July 15
Support Acts: Twin Tribes
Ticketing Info

Cold Gawd

Photo by: Tori Siperly
Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: New Moon
Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Kublai Khan TX

Photo Credit - Matt Wojtanik
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Drain, Gideon, Guilt Trip
Ticketing Info

Pulp

Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rival Schools

Run for Cover Records
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 15
Support Acts: Narrow Head, Graham Hunt
Ticketing Info

Staind

Steve Thrasher
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Tropical Fuck Storm

Jamie Wdziekonski
Tour Dates: June 19 - July 10; Aug. 21 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Used

Photo Credit Hunter Garrett
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - Nov. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The Used are playing Self-Titled album, In Love and Death and Lies for the Liars on select shows in full.
Ticketing Info

Vola

Photo Credit - Heli Andrea
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rick Wakeman

Chipster PR
Tour Dates: July 18 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Wargasm

PHOTO CREDIT: Haris Nukem
Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

We Came as Romans

We Came as Romans
Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: After the Burial, Currents, Johnny Booth
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Jo Hale, Getty Images
* Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day will headline the 2025 Riot Fest at Chicago's Douglass Park. The music weekend (Sept. 19-21) will also feature Frank Carter With Sex Pistols, Jack White, Idles, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady and more.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 23rd edition of The Fest is set for Oct. 24-26 in Gainesville, Fla. Propagandhi, Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Coalesce, AJJ and more are on board for this year.
Ticketing Info

* Punk in the Park continues to branch out, putting on a Worcester-based event for 2025. The punk rock and craft beer tasting festival will take over the Palladium Outdoors on Sept. 27 with Bad Religion, Pennywise, Propagandhi, Face to Face and more.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup and daily schedule of the 2025 Capitol Groove Fest has been released. This year's festival is set for June 28-29 at Bushnell Park in Hartford, Ct. Khruangbin and Bleachers will headline the two days, with sets from Cake, Thundercat, Thee Sacred Souls, Steel Pulse, Sammy Rae and the Friends, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and more.
Ticketing Info

* Slow Joy and Great American Ghost will head up the 2025 Tough Luck Festival at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston the weekend of Sept. 5 and 6. The lineup also includes Trophy Wife, Actor Observer, Move, Euclid and Blood Tithe among others.
Ticketing Info

* The Rhune Mountain Festival has now completed its 2025 lineup, which is set to play June 26-28 in Dunnville, Ontario. Half Tight, Ivy Gardens, Nasu, Voidseer, Shadow of Jupiter, Sonic Taboo, Earth Altar, Mooth, Cavernous, Yeti on Horseback and Novadoll are among those playing.
Ticketing Info

