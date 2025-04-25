It's time for our weekly roundup of rock and metal tour announcements and there's 17 new tours that have been revealed over the past week.

While veteran acts such as Staind and The Used have added more dates to their already announced 2025 touring, this week also brings headlining tours for two of the buzziest upstart acts going - Kublai Khan TX and Chained Saint.

This week also saw the 2025 Riot Fest lineup revealed, while The Fest also rolled out their 2025 lineup.

There's plenty to get to so see all of the new tour and festival announcements below.

Bryan Adams

bryan adams in 2025 Bryan Adams loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Nov. 26

Support Acts: The Sheepdogs, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Amanda Marshall

Ticketing Info

Alien Ant Farm

alien ant farm, songs most played live Big Picture Media loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - May 31; July 31 -Aug. 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Bilmuri

johnny franck of bilmuri in 2024 David A. Smith, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 10; Sept. 21 - Oct. 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Chained Saint

chained saint in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: June 19 - July 13

Support Acts: (Knot)sic

Ticketing Info

Chameleons / Twin Tribes

chameleons in 2025 Mick Peek loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 4; June 26 - July 15

Support Acts: Twin Tribes

Ticketing Info

Cold Gawd

cold gawd in 2025 Photo by: Tori Siperly loading...

Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 9

Support Acts: New Moon

Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello

elvis costello in 2023 Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kublai Khan TX

kublai khan tx in 2025 Photo Credit - Matt Wojtanik loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Drain, Gideon, Guilt Trip

Ticketing Info

Pulp

jarvis cocker of pulp in 2024 Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rival Schools

rival schools in 2024 Run for Cover Records loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 15

Support Acts: Narrow Head, Graham Hunt

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Staind

staind Steve Thrasher loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tropical Fuck Storm

tropical fuck storm in 2025 Jamie Wdziekonski loading...

Tour Dates: June 19 - July 10; Aug. 21 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Used

The Used 2024 Photo Credit Hunter Garrett loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - Nov. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The Used are playing Self-Titled album, In Love and Death and Lies for the Liars on select shows in full.

Ticketing Info

Vola

vola in 2025 Photo Credit - Heli Andrea loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rick Wakeman

rick wakeman in 2025 Chipster PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 18 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Wargasm

wargasm in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Haris Nukem loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

We Came as Romans

we came as romans in 2025 We Came as Romans loading...

Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: After the Burial, Currents, Johnny Booth

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Jo Hale, Getty Images Jo Hale, Getty Images loading...

* Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day will headline the 2025 Riot Fest at Chicago's Douglass Park. The music weekend (Sept. 19-21) will also feature Frank Carter With Sex Pistols, Jack White, Idles, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady and more.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 23rd edition of The Fest is set for Oct. 24-26 in Gainesville, Fla. Propagandhi, Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Coalesce, AJJ and more are on board for this year.

Ticketing Info

* Punk in the Park continues to branch out, putting on a Worcester-based event for 2025. The punk rock and craft beer tasting festival will take over the Palladium Outdoors on Sept. 27 with Bad Religion, Pennywise, Propagandhi, Face to Face and more.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup and daily schedule of the 2025 Capitol Groove Fest has been released. This year's festival is set for June 28-29 at Bushnell Park in Hartford, Ct. Khruangbin and Bleachers will headline the two days, with sets from Cake, Thundercat, Thee Sacred Souls, Steel Pulse, Sammy Rae and the Friends, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and more.

Ticketing Info

* Slow Joy and Great American Ghost will head up the 2025 Tough Luck Festival at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston the weekend of Sept. 5 and 6. The lineup also includes Trophy Wife, Actor Observer, Move, Euclid and Blood Tithe among others.

Ticketing Info

* The Rhune Mountain Festival has now completed its 2025 lineup, which is set to play June 26-28 in Dunnville, Ontario. Half Tight, Ivy Gardens, Nasu, Voidseer, Shadow of Jupiter, Sonic Taboo, Earth Altar, Mooth, Cavernous, Yeti on Horseback and Novadoll are among those playing.

Ticketing Info