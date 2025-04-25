17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 18-24, 2025)
It's time for our weekly roundup of rock and metal tour announcements and there's 17 new tours that have been revealed over the past week.
While veteran acts such as Staind and The Used have added more dates to their already announced 2025 touring, this week also brings headlining tours for two of the buzziest upstart acts going - Kublai Khan TX and Chained Saint.
This week also saw the 2025 Riot Fest lineup revealed, while The Fest also rolled out their 2025 lineup.
There's plenty to get to so see all of the new tour and festival announcements below.
Bryan Adams
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Nov. 26
Support Acts: The Sheepdogs, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Amanda Marshall
Ticketing Info
Alien Ant Farm
Tour Dates: May 8 - May 31; July 31 -Aug. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Bilmuri
Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 10; Sept. 21 - Oct. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Chained Saint
Tour Dates: June 19 - July 13
Support Acts: (Knot)sic
Ticketing Info
Chameleons / Twin Tribes
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 4; June 26 - July 15
Support Acts: Twin Tribes
Ticketing Info
Cold Gawd
Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: New Moon
Ticketing Info
Elvis Costello
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Kublai Khan TX
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Drain, Gideon, Guilt Trip
Ticketing Info
Pulp
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rival Schools
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 15
Support Acts: Narrow Head, Graham Hunt
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Staind
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Tropical Fuck Storm
Tour Dates: June 19 - July 10; Aug. 21 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Used
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - Nov. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The Used are playing Self-Titled album, In Love and Death and Lies for the Liars on select shows in full.
Ticketing Info
Vola
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rick Wakeman
Tour Dates: July 18 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Wargasm
Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
We Came as Romans
Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: After the Burial, Currents, Johnny Booth
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day will headline the 2025 Riot Fest at Chicago's Douglass Park. The music weekend (Sept. 19-21) will also feature Frank Carter With Sex Pistols, Jack White, Idles, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady and more.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup for the 23rd edition of The Fest is set for Oct. 24-26 in Gainesville, Fla. Propagandhi, Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Coalesce, AJJ and more are on board for this year.
Ticketing Info
* Punk in the Park continues to branch out, putting on a Worcester-based event for 2025. The punk rock and craft beer tasting festival will take over the Palladium Outdoors on Sept. 27 with Bad Religion, Pennywise, Propagandhi, Face to Face and more.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup and daily schedule of the 2025 Capitol Groove Fest has been released. This year's festival is set for June 28-29 at Bushnell Park in Hartford, Ct. Khruangbin and Bleachers will headline the two days, with sets from Cake, Thundercat, Thee Sacred Souls, Steel Pulse, Sammy Rae and the Friends, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and more.
Ticketing Info
* Slow Joy and Great American Ghost will head up the 2025 Tough Luck Festival at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston the weekend of Sept. 5 and 6. The lineup also includes Trophy Wife, Actor Observer, Move, Euclid and Blood Tithe among others.
Ticketing Info
* The Rhune Mountain Festival has now completed its 2025 lineup, which is set to play June 26-28 in Dunnville, Ontario. Half Tight, Ivy Gardens, Nasu, Voidseer, Shadow of Jupiter, Sonic Taboo, Earth Altar, Mooth, Cavernous, Yeti on Horseback and Novadoll are among those playing.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner