The big tour rollouts continue this week with 12 more tour announcements happening, alongside a handful of festival and special show reveals.

Sitting at the top of the heap is a tour you won't want to miss with Judas Priest and Alice Cooper co-headlining a trek featuring support from Corrosion of Conformity.

Meanwhile those who just love brash straight forward rock 'n' roll are in for a treat as The Struts are teaming up for a tour with Dirty Honey, while The Darkness have booked multiple North American tour legs before the calendar year winds down.

This week also brought us the full lineup for the 2025 New England Metal + Hardcore Festival, the reveal of the 2025 Pilgrimage Festival bill and a big new festival in Mexico headed up by Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Is there anything that's gonna get your concert dollar? Check out all of this week's touring announcements below.

Anberlin

Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 17

Support Acts: The Almost, Watashi WA

Notes: 20th Anniversary of Never Take Friendship Personal

Bleeding Through

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 1

Support Acts: None Listed

The Darkness

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 21; Nov. 7 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Heart

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30

Support Acts: Todd Rundgren

Heartwells

Tour Dates: April 24 - 26

Support Acts: Empired, Nightbeast

Judas Priest / Alice Cooper

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Corrosion of Conformity

Miss May I

Tour Dates: June 13 - 28

Support Acts: Gideon, Soulkeeper, Dreamwake

Stevie Nicks

Tour Dates: Aug. 12 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Social Distortion

Tour Dates: June 10 - July 13

Support Acts: Plague Vendor

The Story So Far

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Neck Deep, Origami Angel, Pain of Truth

The Struts

Tour Dates: July 31 - Sept. 30

Support Acts: Dirty Honey

Tripping Daisy

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

* Lorna Shore, Cannibal Corpse, Kublai Khan TX, The Black Dahlia Murder, Bury Your Dead, Drain and more will take part in the New England Metal + Hardcore Festival on Sept. 20 at the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Mass.

* The Pilgrimage Festival is set for Sept. 27 and 28 at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. This year's lineup includes Kings of Leon, John Mayer, Turnpike Troubadours, Young the Giant, Father John Misty, Sam Fender and many more.

* Def Leppard and Motley Crue will head up the 2025 Rock the Tides festival, taking place Nov. 7-9 in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The music weekend will also include performances from Bret Michaels, Extreme, The Struts, Dorothy, Living Colour, Buckcherry and more.

* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be hosting a summer concert series. Hot Mulligan, Cimafunk, Dave Hill with Falling Stars, The Church, Night Demon and St. Vincent are among those participating, with shows running June 12-29.

* Gojira and Loathe will play a Sept. 23 side show outside of their tour with Korn at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.

* The Residents will revisit 1979 concert album Eskimo on June 7 at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles.

* Autumn to Ashes, Orange 9mm, Harvest, Kiss It Goodbye, Skycamefalling, Converge, Cave In and Deadguy will play the Rich Hall Memorial Show, saluting the longtime concert booker. The concert takes place over two nights June 13 and 14 at The Warsaw and Brooklyn Monarch in Brooklyn, NY.

* Having previously called off a tour, the supergroup Category 7 will officially play their first show June 30 at West Hollywood's legendary Whisky-a-go-go.

