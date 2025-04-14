2025 New England Metal + Hardcore Festival Announces 24 Band Lineup

It's that time of year again, as the New England Metal + Hardcore Festival has announced a powerful 24 band lineup for the 2025 edition of the music weekend.

Set for Sept. 20, a killer lineup of acts led by headliners Lorna Shore will take over The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Mass.

Who Will Join Lorna Shore on the 2025 New England Metal + Hardcore Festival Lineup?

The full bill is pretty stacked for this year. Veterans Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste are among the top billed names, while Kublai Khan TX and Drain continue to inch their way up festival bills. It's also notable that this year will feature the final show performance of Bury Your Dead's classic lineup.

The complete list of 24 acts playing the 2025 New England Metal + Hardcore Festival can be viewed below:

Headliner: Lorna Shore

All Out War

Bayway

Big Ass Truck

Bury Your Dead (Final Show — Classic Lineup)

Cannibal Corpse

Chamber

Despised Icon

Drain

Full of Hell

Gates to Hell

Gideon

Guilt Trip

Hard Target

Kublai Khan TX

Madball

Municipal Waste

PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg

Shadow of Intent

Teeth

The Black Dahlia Murder

Varials

Vomit Forth

"We've done this fest over a bunch of formats through the years — two days, three days, you name it," says co-founder Scott Lee. "This time, it's one day, but we didn't cut corners. This lineup is stacked from top to bottom. We're bringing you the best of the best. All gas, no brakes. Weeeeeee."

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 edition of the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival can be found through Tixr.com. In addition, Soundrink.com is the platform hosting VIP packages for those attending the New England Metal + Hardcore Festival this year.

The VIP packages include lodging options, a pre-show party, meet and greets with artists, special viewing areas, a private cash bar and restrooms, commemorative merch items and more.