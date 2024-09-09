The Darkness Get Taylor Swift Viral Moment at U.S. Open, Justin Hawkins Responds

The Darkness are having a moment thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showcasing their love of the band's hit 2003 single "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" while attending the U.S. Open tennis tournament over the weekend.

Swift and Kelce attended the tennis tournament in New York when the loud speakers played the classic Darkness hit during a break in the action. Cameras panned to Swift who was dancing and air guitaring to the track while singing every word. Kelce got in on some of the fun as well, but Swift's passion for the song was visibly evident.

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Sheds Light on Taylor Swift Love

Providing a little more context, The Darkness' frontman Justin Hawkins shared some recent interactions with the pop star.

The vocalist revealed that he took his daughter to see Swift at a recent show in Zurich and was shown great hospitality by the pop star upon attending her concert. "They put us in a lovely VIP area. I had Chris Rock on one side, Roger Federer on the other side and I was just dad of the year," said Hawkins in a TikTok video shared below.

"To make matters even more spectacular, Taylor Swift actually sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section talking about how much she loved the song 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love,'" shared Hawkins. "I was just dad of the year, maybe dad of the century cause all of that was a big surprise."

The singer even offered a photo of the note which read:

Justin, What a thrill to have you at the show! I'm a massive fan of yours and think 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' is one of the greatest songs of all time. I hope you and your family have fun at the show. Thanks so much for coming!! Love, Taylor

Justin Hawkins Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Darkness Moment

"Speaking of big surprises, I woke up this morning and everyone's forwarded me some footage of 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' being played at the U.S. Open and Taylor Swift and her partner Travis dancing along to it and really enjoying the music," says Hawkins. "It was a really heartwarming moment for me and my little girl can't wait to tell her friends at school. So thanks Taylor. Thanks Travis. Thanks everybody who enjoys tennis. That's a really lovely start to the day. Nice one, guys."

The Darkness' Biggest Hit

The Darkness scored their biggest hit single on their first try. "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" arrived in September 2003 as the lead single from the band's Permission to Land album.

The song was a smash hit in the U.K. where it rose to No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart. It peaked out at No. 9 in the U.S. on the Alternative Airplay chart and was a No. 23 Mainstream Rock Single. The risque video, meanwhile, was a heavy rotation smash on MTV at the time as well. The song itself has been certified as a platinum single in the U.S.

The Darkness, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love"