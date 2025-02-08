What are the favorite rock and metal bands of players for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles? Let's find out! And, yes, we even have Travis Kelce's answer.

Comedian Craig Gass has been down in New Orleans all week leading up to Super Bowl LIX tomorrow (Feb. 9). He was able to ask NFL stars contending for the Lombardi trophy the most important question of all — who is your favorite rock or metal band?

It's all in the video further down the page.

Which Players Answered?

In addition to aforementioned Chiefs tight end Kelce, his teammates Chris Jones (defensive tackle), Creed Humphrey (center), Justin Reid (safety), Harrison Butker (kicker) all give their answer.

As for the Eagles, Lane Johnson (right tackle), Landon Dickerson (left guard), Laekin Vakalahi (left tackle), Darian Kinnard (right tackle) share their favorites.

Quite a lot of players answer AC/DC and some of them even admit that they don't the band's music all that well. In all likelihood, they probably don't have a favorite rock band, but all seem to recognize AC/DC's greatness and are generally familiar with the band's style.

Jones says his mentor always "blasted" AC/DC and he couldn't understand what the lyrics were but he liked the beat. Kelce, however, is a more knowledgable AC/DC fan and even sings a bit of "Shook Me All Night Long" with Gass.

Another player even mentions Sleep Token, shouting out the "new era" of rock bands!

Watch the full video to see what each player had to say.

Chiefs + Eagles Players Name Their Favorite Rock + Metal Bands