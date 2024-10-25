Kid Rock Addresses Celebrity Presidential Endorsements of Eminem + Taylor Swift

Kid Rock has posted a new video sharing his thoughts on celebrity presidential endorsements while singling out pop star Taylor Swift and legendary rapper Eminem.

Eninem recently turned up at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit introducing former president Barack Obama, while Swift officially made a public endorsement for Harris back in September. Kid Rock, meanwhile, has been an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election.

What Kid Rock Said About Eminem and Taylor Swift's Presidential Endorsements

Kid Rock appeared shirtless in his video playing a guitar on his porch before turning to the camera to deliver his message. He opened by addressing Eminem, a fellow Michigan native who like Kid Rock got his start playing in Detroit and has expressed his continued love for the city.

"Now that I have your attention, I love Eminem. We've been friends for many years. I don't agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him and people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that in which they believe," started Rock.

"Thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great," he continued.

Having given credit to both musicians for speaking their political minds, Rock then used the remainder of the video to speak his. Once again, he reiterated his support for Donald Trump in the campaign to be America's next president.

READ MORE: Kid Rock Performs at the 2024 Republican National Convention + Social Media Reacts

"My stance is unequivocally MAGA, because I know in my heart, mind, body and soul that President Trump will make America great again. God bless the U.S.A.," concluded Rock before picking up the guitar again and strumming a few notes before the clip ended.

The upcoming presidential election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.