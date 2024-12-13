30 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 6-12, 2024)
The 2025 rock and metal tours are coming fast and furious with 30 new tours announced this past week. And that's not counting all the festival and special show announcements.
Creed will be back in 2025 for another round of "Summer of 99" touring, while you'll also get a pretty impressive Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon co-headlining run and System of a Down just booked multiple stadium dates with all-star guests for 2025.
This week also brought us new tours from The Devil Wears Prada, 311, Danzig, The Used, Steel Panther, Palaye Royale and many more.
Plus Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Shinedown and Nickelback have signed on for the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest, the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest has grown and Randy Blythe has added to his upcoming spoken word book tour.
Check out all the new touring announcements from this past week below.
311
Tour Dates: March 21 - 31
Support Acts: Sitting on Saturn
Ticketing Info
Big Big Train
Tour Dates: April 2 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Chelsea Grin
Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19
Support Acts: Shadow of Intent, Signs of a Swarm, Disembodied Tyrant
Ticketing Info
Close Enemies
Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8
Support Acts: Periphery
Ticketing Info
Elvis Costello
Tour Dates: June 12 - July 12
Support Acts: Charlie Sexton
Ticketing Info
Creed
Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck, Mammoth WVH
Ticketing Info
Danzig
Tour Dates: March 21 - 30
Support Acts: Down, Abbath, Cro-Mags
Ticketing Info
Damiano David
Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Rattle
Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: Ashes of the Priest
Ticketing Info
The Devil Wears Prada
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16
Support Acts: Erra, Kingdom of Giants, Acres
Ticketing Info
Free Throw
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon
Ticketing Info
Ghostkid
Tour Dates: Jan. 28 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: HAWK, Crucifiction
Ticketing Info
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Tour Dates: June 13 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Ticketing Info
Magnolia Park
Tour Dates: April 15 - May 20
Support Acts: Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade
Ticketing Info
Michael Monroe
Tour Dates: April 2 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Palaye Royale
Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 9
Support Acts: Johnnie Guilbert
Ticketing Info
Chuck Ragan
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 6
Support Acts: Cory Branan, Nate Bergman
Ticketing Info
Shiner
Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 12
Support Acts: Various Artists
Ticketing Info
Slow Joy
Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Soul Coughing
Tour Dates: April 9 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band
Tour Dates: June 12 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Static Dress
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11
Support Acts: Soul Blind
Ticketing Info
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: March 5 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Styx / Kevin Cronin
Tour Dates: May 28 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Don Felder
Ticketing Info
System of a Down
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5
Support Acts: Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Polyphia, Whip
Ticketing Info
Tyr
Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 5
Support Acts: Æther Realm
Ticketing Info
The Used
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band's 25th Anniversary Tour teatures three albums (Self-Titled, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars) over three nights at each stop.
Ticketing Info
Rick Wakeman
Tour Dates: March 27 - April 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
While She Sleeps
Tour Dates: April 2 - 30
Support Acts: Bury Tomorrow, Vended
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback and Shinedown will co-headline the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest taking place May 17-18, 2025 in Ocean City, Md. Halestorm, Bush, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper and 3 Doors Down are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info
* Milwaukee Metal Fest have announced another wave of performers with Rotting Christ, Chimaira, Scour, Tesseract and Evil Dead among those joining the Milwaukee-based festival May 16-18 at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom.
Ticketing Info
* Basement, Cold World and Superheaven will head up the LDB Fest 2025 taking place April 25 and 26 at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Louisville. Fury, Glare, Godshate, High Vis and more are also on board.
Ticketing Info
* Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison have announced the first guests for their Above Ground benefit where they'll be playing The Cars and The New York Dolls debut albums. Billy Howerdel, Billy Idol, Duff McKagan, Elliott Easton, Jerry Cantrell, Jerry Harrison, Josh Freese, Mark McGrath, Steve Stevens, Tommy Henriksen and Glen Sobel have all joined in the fun. The show is set for Jan. 25 at Hollywood's Fonda Theatre.
Ticketing Info
* Tom Morello will play two full "electric band" sets Feb. 6 and 7 at Anaheim's House of Blues and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.
Ticketing Info
* Randy Blythe has added dates to his upcoming spoken word book tour. Shows are now scheduled between Feb. 19 and March 14, promoting his Just Beyond the Light book.
Ticketing Info
* Category 7 announced that they have canceled their first-ever tour, which was set to kick off March 6 in Baltimore. The band cited below projected ticket sales in their cancelation.
