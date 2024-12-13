30 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 6-12, 2024)

30 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 6-12, 2024)

Rob Kim / Cindy Ord / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The 2025 rock and metal tours are coming fast and furious with 30 new tours announced this past week. And that's not counting all the festival and special show announcements.

Creed will be back in 2025 for another round of "Summer of 99" touring, while you'll also get a pretty impressive Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon co-headlining run and System of a Down just booked multiple stadium dates with all-star guests for 2025.

This week also brought us new tours from The Devil Wears Prada, 311, Danzig, The Used, Steel Panther, Palaye Royale and many more.

Plus Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Shinedown and Nickelback have signed on for the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest, the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest has grown and Randy Blythe has added to his upcoming spoken word book tour.

Check out all the new touring announcements from this past week below.

311

Brian Bowen Smith for Big Picture Media Online
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 31
Support Acts: Sitting on Saturn
Ticketing Info

Big Big Train

Inside Out Music
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Chelsea Grin

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19
Support Acts: Shadow of Intent, Signs of a Swarm, Disembodied Tyrant
Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

Lisa Lake, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon

Live Nation (2)
loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8
Support Acts: Periphery
Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - July 12
Support Acts: Charlie Sexton
Ticketing Info

Creed

Chuck Brueckmann
loading...

Tour Dates: July 9 -  Aug. 20
Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck, Mammoth WVH
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 22 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited in 2024

Danzig

Christina Radish/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 30
Support Acts: Down, Abbath, Cro-Mags
Ticketing Info

Damiano David

Barbara Oizmud
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Death Rattle

YouTube: M-Theory Audio
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: Ashes of the Priest
Ticketing Info

The Devil Wears Prada

PHOTO CREDIT: Imani Givertz
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16
Support Acts: Erra, Kingdom of Giants, Acres
Ticketing Info

Free Throw

YouTube: Triple Crown Records
loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon
Ticketing Info

Ghostkid

Photo by Benjamin Klose, BK Productions @bkproductions1
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 28 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: HAWK, Crucifiction
Ticketing Info

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Thos Robinson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Ticketing Info

Magnolia Park

JONATHAN WEINER
loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 20
Support Acts: Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade
Ticketing Info

Michael Monroe

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Palaye Royale

S-414
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 9
Support Acts: Johnnie Guilbert
Ticketing Info

Chuck Ragan

Lindsey Byrnes
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 6
Support Acts: Cory Branan, Nate Bergman
Ticketing Info

Shiner

Spartan Records
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 12
Support Acts: Various Artists
Ticketing Info

Slow Joy

Stunt Company
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Soul Coughing

YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live
loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr Grammy Awards 2014
loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Static Dress

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11
Support Acts: Soul Blind
Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

Photo Credit: David Jackson
loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Styx / Kevin Cronin

YouTube: Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: May 28 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Don Felder
Ticketing Info

System of a Down

Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5
Support Acts: Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Polyphia, Whip
Ticketing Info

Tyr

Photo by Gaui H.
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 5
Support Acts: Æther Realm
Ticketing Info

The Used

Photo Credit Hunter Garrett
loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band's 25th Anniversary Tour teatures three albums (Self-Titled, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars) over three nights at each stop.
Ticketing Info

Rick Wakeman

Photo by Lee Wilkinson
loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

While She Sleeps

Spinefarm
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 30
Support Acts: Bury Tomorrow, Vended
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Gavriil Grigorov/TASS, Getty Images
loading...

* Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback and Shinedown will co-headline the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest taking place May 17-18, 2025 in Ocean City, Md. Halestorm, Bush, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper and 3 Doors Down are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee Metal Fest have announced another wave of performers with Rotting Christ, Chimaira, Scour, Tesseract and Evil Dead among those joining the Milwaukee-based festival May 16-18 at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom.
Ticketing Info

* Basement, Cold World and Superheaven will head up the LDB Fest 2025 taking place April 25 and 26 at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Louisville. Fury, Glare, Godshate, High Vis and more are also on board.
Ticketing Info

* Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison have announced the first guests for their Above Ground benefit where they'll be playing The Cars and The New York Dolls debut albums. Billy Howerdel, Billy Idol, Duff McKagan, Elliott Easton, Jerry Cantrell, Jerry Harrison, Josh Freese, Mark McGrath, Steve Stevens, Tommy Henriksen and Glen Sobel have all joined in the fun. The show is set for Jan. 25 at Hollywood's Fonda Theatre.
Ticketing Info

* Tom Morello will play two full "electric band" sets Feb. 6 and 7 at Anaheim's House of Blues and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.
Ticketing Info

* Randy Blythe has added dates to his upcoming spoken word book tour. Shows are now scheduled between Feb. 19 and March 14, promoting his Just Beyond the Light book.
Ticketing Info

* Category 7 announced that they have canceled their first-ever tour, which was set to kick off March 6 in Baltimore. The band cited below projected ticket sales in their cancelation.

The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024

Loudwire's writers recap the best rock and metal albums of the year. See which of your favorites are here!

Contributing Authors: Chuck Armstrong, Jordan Blum, Rob Carroll, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, John Hill, Lauryn Schaffner

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: 311, Above Ground, Big Big Train, Boardwalk Rock Fest, Category 7, Chelsea Grin, Chuck Ragan, Close Enemies, Coheed and Cambria, Creed, Damiano David, Danzig, Death Rattle, Elvis Costello, Free Throw, Ghostkid, Joan Jett, Kevin Cronin, Mastodon, Michael Monroe, Milwaukee Metal Fest, Palaye Royale, Randy Blythe, Rick Wakeman, Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band, Shiner, Slow Joy, Soul Coughing, Static Dress, Steel Panther, Styx, System of a Down, The Devil Wears Prada, The Used, Tom Morello, Tyr, While She Sleeps
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire