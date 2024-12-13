The 2025 rock and metal tours are coming fast and furious with 30 new tours announced this past week. And that's not counting all the festival and special show announcements.

Creed will be back in 2025 for another round of "Summer of 99" touring, while you'll also get a pretty impressive Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon co-headlining run and System of a Down just booked multiple stadium dates with all-star guests for 2025.

This week also brought us new tours from The Devil Wears Prada, 311, Danzig, The Used, Steel Panther, Palaye Royale and many more.

Plus Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Shinedown and Nickelback have signed on for the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest, the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest has grown and Randy Blythe has added to his upcoming spoken word book tour.

Check out all the new touring announcements from this past week below.

311

311

Tour Dates: March 21 - 31

Support Acts: Sitting on Saturn

Ticketing Info

Big Big Train

Big Big Train

Tour Dates: April 2 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Chelsea Grin

chelsea grin

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19

Support Acts: Shadow of Intent, Signs of a Swarm, Disembodied Tyrant

Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

Close Enemies

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon

coheed and cambria and mastodon

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8

Support Acts: Periphery

Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello

elvis costello in 2023

Tour Dates: June 12 - July 12

Support Acts: Charlie Sexton

Ticketing Info

Creed

Creed

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 20

Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck, Mammoth WVH

Ticketing Info

Danzig

glenn danzig

Tour Dates: March 21 - 30

Support Acts: Down, Abbath, Cro-Mags

Ticketing Info

Damiano David

damiano david

Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Death Rattle

death rattle

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: Ashes of the Priest

Ticketing Info

The Devil Wears Prada

the devil wears prada

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16

Support Acts: Erra, Kingdom of Giants, Acres

Ticketing Info

Free Throw

free throw

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26

Support Acts: Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon

Ticketing Info

Ghostkid

ghostkid

Tour Dates: Jan. 28 - Feb. 8

Support Acts: HAWK, Crucifiction

Ticketing Info

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Tour Dates: June 13 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Ticketing Info

Magnolia Park

Magnolia Park

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 20

Support Acts: Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade

Ticketing Info

Michael Monroe

Michael Monroe

Tour Dates: April 2 - 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Palaye Royale

palaye royale

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 9

Support Acts: Johnnie Guilbert

Ticketing Info

Chuck Ragan

chuck ragan

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 6

Support Acts: Cory Branan, Nate Bergman

Ticketing Info

Shiner

shiner

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 12

Support Acts: Various Artists

Ticketing Info

Slow Joy

slow joy

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Soul Coughing

soul coughing appears on abc's jimmy kimmel live in 2024

Tour Dates: April 9 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band

Tour Dates: June 12 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Static Dress

static dress

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11

Support Acts: Soul Blind

Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

steel panther

Tour Dates: March 5 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Styx / Kevin Cronin

styx and kevin cronin

Tour Dates: May 28 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: Don Felder

Ticketing Info

System of a Down

system of a down

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5

Support Acts: Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Polyphia, Whip

Ticketing Info

Tyr

tyr

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 5

Support Acts: Æther Realm

Ticketing Info

The Used

the used

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band's 25th Anniversary Tour teatures three albums (Self-Titled, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars) over three nights at each stop.

Ticketing Info

Rick Wakeman

rick wakeman

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

While She Sleeps

while she sleeps

Tour Dates: April 2 - 30

Support Acts: Bury Tomorrow, Vended

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Also of Note:

* Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback and Shinedown will co-headline the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Fest taking place May 17-18, 2025 in Ocean City, Md. Halestorm, Bush, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper and 3 Doors Down are also on the bill.

Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee Metal Fest have announced another wave of performers with Rotting Christ, Chimaira, Scour, Tesseract and Evil Dead among those joining the Milwaukee-based festival May 16-18 at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom.

Ticketing Info

* Basement, Cold World and Superheaven will head up the LDB Fest 2025 taking place April 25 and 26 at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Louisville. Fury, Glare, Godshate, High Vis and more are also on board.

Ticketing Info

* Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison have announced the first guests for their Above Ground benefit where they'll be playing The Cars and The New York Dolls debut albums. Billy Howerdel, Billy Idol, Duff McKagan, Elliott Easton, Jerry Cantrell, Jerry Harrison, Josh Freese, Mark McGrath, Steve Stevens, Tommy Henriksen and Glen Sobel have all joined in the fun. The show is set for Jan. 25 at Hollywood's Fonda Theatre.

Ticketing Info

* Tom Morello will play two full "electric band" sets Feb. 6 and 7 at Anaheim's House of Blues and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.

Ticketing Info

* Randy Blythe has added dates to his upcoming spoken word book tour. Shows are now scheduled between Feb. 19 and March 14, promoting his Just Beyond the Light book.

Ticketing Info

* Category 7 announced that they have canceled their first-ever tour, which was set to kick off March 6 in Baltimore. The band cited below projected ticket sales in their cancelation.