Nine New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 20-26, 2024)

Ethan Miller / Tim Mosenfelder / Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images

In a rather light week for new touring announcements, we've got nine rock and metal tours that were revealed over the last seven day. There were also some pretty significant festival and holiday show reveals announced as well.

Leading the way this week, we've got a new Scorpions residency in Las Vegas, a Silverstein 25th anniversary tour and Our Lady Peace celebrating 30th years on tour in their native Canada to start the new year.

We've also got the first wave of Milwaukee Metal Fest acts, the lineup for their Ceremony Festival in Nashville and holiday shows for Death Angel and Filter.

See all of the most recent tour, festival and special concert announcements below.

Eivor

Photos by Akira H. Carré @akhclight
Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - 23
Support Acts: Sylvaine
Ticketing Info

Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand
Tour Dates: March 24 - April 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Heart

Mark Horton // Getty Images
Tour Dates: Feb. 8 - April 16 (new dates added to existing tour)
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Our Lady Peace

Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocke, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 13
Support Acts: Collective Soul, Wintersleep, Ash Malloy
Ticketing Info

Scorpions

Scott Harrison, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: New Scorpions Biopic Will Chronicle Band's Rise to Stardom

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy

Lloyd Bishop / NBC, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.'s Fables of the Reconstruction.
Ticketing Info

Silverstein

Wyatt Clough
Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 15
Support Acts: Thursday, Split Chain
Ticketing Info

Volume

Us / Them Group
Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Weird Al Yankovic

Sam Jones
Tour Dates: June 13 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
* The Milwaukee Metal Fest has announced its first wave of bands for 2025. The festival returns to Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Ballroom the weekend of May 15-18. Confirmed so far are Down, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Exodus, Destruction, 3 Inches of Blood, Wolves in the Throne Room, Trouble, The Acacia Strain, Harms Way, Fugitive, Speed, Exhorder, Full of Hell, END, Nekrogoblikon, Deceased, Legions of Doom and more.
Ticketing Info

* Jxdn, Kennyhoopla, Mod Sun, Point North, Beauty School Dropout and Grayscale will all take part in the Ceremony Festival Dec. 14 at Cannery Hall in Nashville.
Ticketing Info

* Death Angel have announced Dec. 13 and 14 as the dates for their 9th annual X-Mas shows. Necrot and Taunted will open the first night, while Vio-Lence and Dianthys open the second night. Both shows are being held at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.
Ticketing Info

* Speaking of the holidays, Filter will play a free concert on Dec. 31 (yes, New Years Eve) at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, Indiana.
Ticketing Info

Filed Under: 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Ceremony Festival, Death Angel, Eivor, Filter, Franz Ferdinand, Heart, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, Milwaukee Metal Fest, Our Lady Peace, Scorpions, Silverstein, Volume
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

