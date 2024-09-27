In a rather light week for new touring announcements, we've got nine rock and metal tours that were revealed over the last seven day. There were also some pretty significant festival and holiday show reveals announced as well.

Leading the way this week, we've got a new Scorpions residency in Las Vegas, a Silverstein 25th anniversary tour and Our Lady Peace celebrating 30th years on tour in their native Canada to start the new year.

We've also got the first wave of Milwaukee Metal Fest acts, the lineup for their Ceremony Festival in Nashville and holiday shows for Death Angel and Filter.

See all of the most recent tour, festival and special concert announcements below.

Eivor

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - 23

Support Acts: Sylvaine

Ticketing Info

Franz Ferdinand

Tour Dates: March 24 - April 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Heart

Tour Dates: Feb. 8 - April 16 (new dates added to existing tour)

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Our Lady Peace

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 13

Support Acts: Collective Soul, Wintersleep, Ash Malloy

Ticketing Info

Scorpions

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood

Ticketing Info

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.'s Fables of the Reconstruction.

Ticketing Info

Silverstein

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 15

Support Acts: Thursday, Split Chain

Ticketing Info

Volume

Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Weird Al Yankovic

Tour Dates: June 13 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* The Milwaukee Metal Fest has announced its first wave of bands for 2025. The festival returns to Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Ballroom the weekend of May 15-18. Confirmed so far are Down, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Exodus, Destruction, 3 Inches of Blood, Wolves in the Throne Room, Trouble, The Acacia Strain, Harms Way, Fugitive, Speed, Exhorder, Full of Hell, END, Nekrogoblikon, Deceased, Legions of Doom and more.

Ticketing Info

* Jxdn, Kennyhoopla, Mod Sun, Point North, Beauty School Dropout and Grayscale will all take part in the Ceremony Festival Dec. 14 at Cannery Hall in Nashville.

Ticketing Info

* Death Angel have announced Dec. 13 and 14 as the dates for their 9th annual X-Mas shows. Necrot and Taunted will open the first night, while Vio-Lence and Dianthys open the second night. Both shows are being held at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.

Ticketing Info

* Speaking of the holidays, Filter will play a free concert on Dec. 31 (yes, New Years Eve) at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, Indiana.

Ticketing Info