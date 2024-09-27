Nine New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 20-26, 2024)
In a rather light week for new touring announcements, we've got nine rock and metal tours that were revealed over the last seven day. There were also some pretty significant festival and holiday show reveals announced as well.
Leading the way this week, we've got a new Scorpions residency in Las Vegas, a Silverstein 25th anniversary tour and Our Lady Peace celebrating 30th years on tour in their native Canada to start the new year.
We've also got the first wave of Milwaukee Metal Fest acts, the lineup for their Ceremony Festival in Nashville and holiday shows for Death Angel and Filter.
See all of the most recent tour, festival and special concert announcements below.
Eivor
Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - 23
Support Acts: Sylvaine
Franz Ferdinand
Tour Dates: March 24 - April 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Heart
Tour Dates: Feb. 8 - April 16 (new dates added to existing tour)
Support Acts: None Listed
Our Lady Peace
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 13
Support Acts: Collective Soul, Wintersleep, Ash Malloy
Scorpions
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood
Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.'s Fables of the Reconstruction.
Silverstein
Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 15
Support Acts: Thursday, Split Chain
Volume
Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Weird Al Yankovic
Tour Dates: June 13 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Also of Note:
* The Milwaukee Metal Fest has announced its first wave of bands for 2025. The festival returns to Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Ballroom the weekend of May 15-18. Confirmed so far are Down, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Exodus, Destruction, 3 Inches of Blood, Wolves in the Throne Room, Trouble, The Acacia Strain, Harms Way, Fugitive, Speed, Exhorder, Full of Hell, END, Nekrogoblikon, Deceased, Legions of Doom and more.
* Jxdn, Kennyhoopla, Mod Sun, Point North, Beauty School Dropout and Grayscale will all take part in the Ceremony Festival Dec. 14 at Cannery Hall in Nashville.
* Death Angel have announced Dec. 13 and 14 as the dates for their 9th annual X-Mas shows. Necrot and Taunted will open the first night, while Vio-Lence and Dianthys open the second night. Both shows are being held at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.
* Speaking of the holidays, Filter will play a free concert on Dec. 31 (yes, New Years Eve) at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, Indiana.
