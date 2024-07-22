Butcher Babies Split With Carla Harvey, Both Sides Share Statements

Butcher Babies co-vocalist Carla Harvey has confirmed in a new statement that she left the band six months ago, following a message from the band about the lineup change.

Harvey and co-founder Heidi Shepherd had been the beastly duo bringing guttural roars and melodic singing to the modern metal band since their formation in 2010.

The band hasn't played a show since Dec. 16 in Finland's capital city of Helsinki, but they are set to return to the stage later this week at Stonehenge Fest on July 27 in Netherlands. So far, Butcher Babies have not confirmed if they have replaced Harvey or if they will carry on with Shepherd assuming sole vocal duties.

See statements from Butcher Babies and Harvey below.

Butcher Babies' Statement

Butcher Babies were the first to share the news with fans, acknowledging recent speculation that they had split with Harvey.

The group calls Harvey "an integral part of our journey" while recognizing her" unique talent, passion and energy" she brought to Butcher Babies. They also wishes the vocalist "all the best in her future endeavors" while informing fans that the band will continue with this "new era."

The full statement reads:

As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways. Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years. We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of Butcher Babies! See you on the road. -Butcher Babies

Steel Panther singer Michael Starr saluted Harvey's 15-year run in Butcher Babies, saying it is "not easy to do." Hyro the Hero, meanwhile, encouraged Butcher Babies to "keep killing it."

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares adds that Butcher Babies "killed it" on their European tour together, giving a ringing endorsement to Shepherd, who is currently the band's only vocalist. "Heidi proved to be a powerhouse and carried the band exceptionally well."

Carla Harvey's Statement

In her statement, which was shared late on Saturday (July 20), Harvey addressed her absence in Butcher Babies social media posts. She says she "will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors" after 15 years of recording and touring with them, including five albums and a pair of EPs.

The vocalist also thanks her fans for their support and assures them "I am not done making music and performing" and that we "WILL" (all caps) see her soon.

Over the last 6 months You may have noticed my absence from BB posts. After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors. I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies… 2 EPS, 5 full lengths [sic] albums and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible BB friends and fans…you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can’t believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky. I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon.

Harvey's peers in the rock and metal community commented in support, congratulating her for her success as Butcher Babies' co-vocalist for those 15 years.

Nothing More, Hyro the Hero, Andrea Ferro (Lacuna Coil), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Prika Amaral (Nervosa) and Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves) are among those who commented on Harvey's statement.

Butcher Babies Lineup

Heidi Shepherd - (vocals, 2010-present)

Henry Flury – guitars (2010–present)

Ricky Bonazza – bass (2020–present)

Blake Bailey – drums (2023–present)