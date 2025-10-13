It was a big weekend for metal weddings and Elvis in different forms.

Not one, but two big metal weddings happened over the weekend in Georgia and Las Vegas.

Brann Dailor of Mastodon Marries Calina Walker

Friends and family were in attendance as Mastodon's Brann Dailor married Calina Walker in Georgia on Friday, Oct. 10.

Photos shared on Instagram show the couple tying the knot during a ceremony at Sceptre Brewing Arts in Decatur, Georgia. The brewery had posted on social media earlier in the day that it would be closed for a "private event," which appears to have been Dailor and Walker's wedding ceremony.

Walker's LinkedIn lists her as a business applications manager for a technology company based in Atlanta. The couple started appearing in photos together in 2020.

Dailor was previously married to Susanne Gibboney.

Presiding over the ceremony on Friday was Dailor's Mastodon bandmate Troy Sanders. Several other rockers were in attendance, including Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Deftones' vocalist Chino Moreno and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

Photos shared on Blythe's Instagram from what appears to be the reception show clowns making balloon animals during the reception portion of the evening. Both Piddles Pity Party and Elvis Presley clown tribute Clownvis Presley were part of the entertainment.

In case you were wondering about the whole clown thing, Dailor and Walker have dressed up like clowns for Halloween in past years.

Anthrax Drummer Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey Get Married in Las Vegas

Two days later, it was Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and The Violent Hour and Lords of Acid vocalist Carla Harvey's turn to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

According to People, more than 200 guests were in attendance for the ceremony at The Secret Garden wedding venue in Las Vegas. The magazine reports the two became engaged after Benante proposed during a January 2024 U2 concert in Las Vegas.

Photos from the event shared by guests on social media showed Zakk Wylde, Anthrax's Frank Bello and Scott Ian, and wrestler and Fozzy vocalist Chris Jericho were present for the wedding ceremony and reception.

KISS' Gene Simmons was tasked with officiating the ceremony.

"Every great love story starts with a spark," Simmons can be heard saying during a video of the ceremony shared by former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick on Instagram. "This one started with a riff."

Later that night, attendees celebrated the newlyweds during a reception that featured an Elvis Presley impersonator, showgirls and a drone light show.

Benante and Harvey chose "All I Want Is You" by U2 for their first dance in honor of the night they got engaged. People also reports there was a "jam session" that included Benante, Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater, Rex Brown from Pantera, Bello, Ian and Jericho.

The couple recently joined Loudwire Nights, where they talked about working together on The Violent Hour's music and Harvey's departure from Butcher Babies.