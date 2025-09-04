Atlanta police have concluded the Aug. 20 crash that resulted in the death of Brent Hinds was caused by the Mastodon co-founder.

How Atlanta Police Determined Brent Hinds Caused Fatal Accident

Police believe Hinds was going twice the legal speed limit when his Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a BMW SUV just after 11:30PM.

Atlanta News First recently examined an updated crash report issued by the Atlanta Police Department. The report showed officers reviewed video footage from the intersection to determine Hinds was traveling between 63 and 68 mph at the time of the crash.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered Hinds was still breathing with visible injuries to his head, arms and torso. Hinds was transported Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Early Reports Indicated Other Driver May Have Caused Crash

Initial reports published by the Atlanta Police Department said the driver of the SUV failed to yield when turning left before colliding with Hinds' motorcycle. That is no longer the case following officers' determination that Hinds was speeding.

The updated report from the Atlanta Police Department also includes information two witnesses provided the night of the incident. Both accounts noted that Hinds was "driving fast" when the crash occurred.

The driver of the SUV was quoted in the report as telling officers she was "positive the light was green" when she made a left turn from Memorial Drive onto Boulevard Avenue before the motorcycle driven by Hinds collided with her vehicle.

Newly Released 911 Audio Describes Heartbreaking Scene

The Atlanta Police Department has also released 911 call audio from the night of the crash.

A caller who was two vehicles behind the SUV said that while he did not see the initial impact, he did hear it and see Hinds launched from the motorcycle.

The caller stayed at the scene until emergency workers arrived.

Celebration of Life For Hinds

Hinds, 51, grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, before later moving to Atlanta to pursue a career in music.

He was a co-founding member of Mastodon in 2000 along with Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor. The band announced his departure earlier this year.

On Sunday, Dailor and Kelliher took part in a public March Of Hinds in Atlanta with fellow fans overtaking the streets.

