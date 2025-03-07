Mastodon have announced the departure of co-founding guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds.

The Atlanta metal titans shared the news in a statement on social media, which you can see below.

Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways," they wrote. "We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.

Brent Hinds' History With Mastodon and Other Projects

Hinds had been with Mastodon since the band's formation in 2000, along with bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, guitarist/vocalist Bill Kelliher and drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. He appeared on all eight of the band's albums, from 2002's Remission through 2021's Hushed and Grim.

Outside of Mastodon, Hinds has performed in the surfabilly band Fiend Without a Face, as well as the bands West End Motel, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra and Legend of the Seagullmen.

Mastodon's 2025 Tour Plans

News of Hinds' departure arrives just as Mastodon are scheduled to appear at Tool's Live in the Sand festival. The weekend-long destination event begins today at the Hard Rock and Royalton Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They'll be joined by Primus, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles of Death Metal and many more.

In May, Mastodon will embark on a U.S. co-headlining tour with Coheed and Cambria, featuring support from Periphery.

