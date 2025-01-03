Carla Harvey [Ex-Butcher Babies] Joins Classic ’90s Band

Former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey has found a new musical home, fronting the classic '90s band Lords of Acid.

Joining Lords of Acid fulfills a lifelong passion for the veteran singer. In a statement, Harvey commented, "I had three favorite bands in high school: Guns N’ Roses, Pantera and Lords of Acid. Each one shaped me and uniquely influenced me as an artist. LOA had me hooked from the moment I heard 'I Sit on Acid' as a teenager dancing the night away at Detroit’s goth Industrial Haven City Club."

She continues, "My obsession with LOA only grew after I saw Coop’s artwork on the cover of VooDoo-U. Now I get to record an album and go on tour with my industrial heroes! Pinch 16 year old me! She’ll be the one in the vocal booth. While my new band The Violent Hour is set to release its first single in February, I’m adding a bucket list item to my resume: Reigning “Acid Queen”. Praise the Lords!"

According to Lords of Acid manager Marc Jordan, "Carla is set to begin recording vocals for the new Lords of Acid album this winter and will be joining the band on a 27 date U.S. tour in June."

Farewell to a Legend

Suspicion that Lords of Acid were about to continue began to circulate in December. The band posted on their Facebook, "We promise that our new Acid Queen will be revealed very soon. However, we want to pause before that announcement to invite everyone to honor and remember Ruth McArdle, her remarkable legacy, and her timeless contributions to Lords of Acid and the greater music industry. Thank you, Ruth. We will always love you. Long Live Lady Galore!"

McArdle, sometimes known to fans as Lady Galore and Cherrie Blue, provided vocals on the VooDoo-U album. McArdle's tenure with the group was brief but impactful. Deborah Ostrega handled vocals for a period in the early 2000s, while DJ Mea and Marieke Bresseleers spent time on vocals in the 2010s and 2020s after the group resumed activity. McArdle died in December 2024.

What Else Carla Harvey Has In Store

Last October, Harvey revealed that her exiting Butcher Babies allowed her to spend more time on a second gig, continuing her work in the death care industry by partnering with Parting Stone, a company that solidifies the remains of both human and pet loved ones to provide a more intimate, tangible connection through physical stones for the grieving.

But Harvey was not leaving music totally behind. She soon revealed the launch of a new band she called The Violent Hour and revealed on social media that she had worked with producer Jay Ruston at some point in the early stages of recording sessions.

She recently started teasing her first post-Butcher Babies music from the group and now in her statement about joining Lords of Acid she confirmed that music in on schedule to arrive in February.