Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies’ co-vocalist Carla Harvey got engaged over the weekend (Jan. 27) during U2’s concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas. A wealth of rockers celebrated the news, congratulating them as well.

The two have been dating for the last few years, sharing warm photos together while creating new memories. And as memorable as U2’s dazzling visuals at the multi-billion dollar venue are, they’re still no match for the fireworks display of romance and ever-lasting commitment.

The newly-engaged couple shared an identical pair of photos on Instagram, each leaving their own caption, sharing their big news with the world. Benante's post also included a video clip of U2's performance.

"We went to see @u2 and this happened," Benante announced, followed by an emoji of a ring. He also noted that the band played their hit "All I Want Is You."

Harvey, still euphoric over the big moment, said in her post, "It wasn’t a dream, I woke up in Vegas as the future Mrs. Benante [red heart emoji] I love you @charbenante [red heart emoji]."

Congratulatory Comments From Rockers

Benante's Pantera bandmate Rex Brown, who got engaged to Elena Henrard last summer, says, "Congrats to the both of you, from the both of us!! Rex & Elena."

Many others left quick congratulatory comments, including Scott Ian (Anthrax), Morgan Rose (Sevendust), Christina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) Jason Bittner (Overkill), Ray Luzier (Korn) Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), Dan Donegan (Dsiturbed), Dave Witte (Municipal Waste), Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, ex-Machine Head) and so many more.

Harvey's bandmate Heidi Shepherd posted a GIF of Homer Simpson walking down the stairs in a wedding gown, also extending her congratulations.

And a huge congratulations to the newly-engaged couple from all of us at Loudwire!

Enjoy some photos of Benante and Harvey together below.