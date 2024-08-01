Watch Butcher Babies Play First Show Since Split With Carla Harvey

Butcher Babies have returned to the concert stage for their first performance since co-vocalist Carla Harvey left the group. The band played the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, Netherlands this past Saturday (July 27), with Heidi Shepherd handling the vocal parts within their set.

Few details have emerged from the show, but fan filmed footage of the band playing "Monsters Ball" can be viewed below.

Butcher Babies Play "Monsters Ball" at Stonehenge Fest 2024

About Carla Harvey's Split With Butcher Babies

Though confirmation of Carla Harvey's exit came in late July, the singer revealed she had actually left the group six months ago. The band had last performed on Dec. 16, 2023, but with their next leg of touring about to start, the news of the lineup change was finally revealed.

"Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors," stated the group in their message about Harvey's exit.

"After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors. I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies… 2 EPS, 5 full lengths [sic] albums and countless tours with our metal heroes," said Harvey in her own statement.

READ MORE: Anthrax's Charlie Benante + Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey Get Engaged at U2's Sphere Show

"To all of our incredible BB friends and fans…you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you," she continued. "WOW. I still can’t believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky. I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon."

About Butcher Babies Immediate Future

At present, the band's lineup features Heidi Shepherd on vocals, Henry Flury on guitars, Ricky Bonazza on bass and Blake Bailey on drums.

As stated, it appears as though Heidi Shepherd has taken over full vocal duties for the band. The group has since played a second show at Wacken Open Air in Germany on Wednesday with an incomplete setlist being posted at Setlist.fm.

Currently on tour in Europe, they have a show tonight (Aug. 1) in Erfurt, Germany and dates booked on this leg through Aug. 17 in Revnice, Czechia. Additional U.K. and European dates will continue starting Oct. 27 in Bristol, England, continuing through Dec. 8 in Tilburg, Netherlands. All Butcher Babies dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.