Attila Announce Two Replacements for Oceano on 2025 Tour Following Controversy

Attila have announced two bands that will replace Oceano on their upcoming 2025 America's Rejects tour.

The America's Rejects tour was announced in late November. Headlined by Attila, the bill also featured Dealer, Oceano and Nathan James. Oceano vocalist Adam Warren quit the band a few days after the tour was revealed due to backlash he and his group received over the tour.

Now, Attila have announced that Butcher Babies and Ded will replace Oceano. The trek kicks off March 4 in Destin, Florida and wraps up April 5 in Tampa.

To coincide with the tour news, the band also shared the song "America's Rejects."

“‘America’s Rejects’ is an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t belong — a big middle finger to the status quo. Adding Butcher Babies and Ded to this lineup takes it to a whole new level. This tour isn’t just a show; it’s a movement," frontman Chris Fronzak said in a press release.

"We’re uniting the rejects, the outcasts and anyone who’s ready to throw it all in the face of the norm. 2025 is our year, and this tour is going to be a big f** you to everything holding you back!"

Hear the song below and see a social media post with the tour poster underneath. You can get tickets on Attila's website.

A summary of the details surrounding the controversy and situation are detailed below the tour post.

Attila - 'American's Rejects'

Oceano Scrutinized for Tour With Attila + Dealer

Oceano vocalist Adam Warren responded to some of the scrutiny he and the band received online over their decision to tour with Attila and Dealer. One comment in particular was written by a Texas-based DIY record label called ds//fp records, who asserted to Warren, "...y’all signed onto a tour where people need to cover their drinks and watch out."

The comment was likely referring to the sexual misconduct allegations made against Fronzak several years ago, as well as Dealer frontman Aidan Ellaz Holmes, who quit the band Alpha Wolf in 2018 after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Warren initially denied having any knowledge of wrongdoings by the musicians and asserted that he doesn't spend a lot of time on the internet. He assured that if anything inappropriate took place on the tour, he'd speak up about it.

Warren Quits Oceano

Shortly after, Warren announced his departure from Oceano in a lengthy statement.

"So it is clear I was not informed enough to make a proper decision to tour with this package. I’ve never experienced bands causing such a stir and I was not made aware until announcing the tour of people with such serious allegations surrounding them being on a tour I’m going to be on," he wrote.

Thus, Oceano dropped off the America's Rejects tour.

Fronzak Comments on Warren + Oceano Leaving Tour

Fronzak was asked if he had any comment on Oceano on social media, to which he replied, "Yeah, here's my comment - I don't give a fuck!"

"They're poppin out of their troll holes again, everyone buckle up," he responded to another individual who referenced "cancel culture wannabes."

Dealer Frontman Responds to Controversy

Holmes also publicly commented on the controversy in a statement online, arguing, "This scene is made of up of deeply insecure people that seem to be in love with the concept of hypocrisy. Pointing the finger but never having a look at themselves."

The vocalist's statement also referenced Alpha Wolf — his former band — as bassist Josh Arnold allegedly referred to the America's Rejects tour as a "rapist abuser tour" on his social media.

"AW have always weaponized these allegations against me. They're done it since Dealer first formed in 2018. I wished and I wanted to believe they do it because they care so much. That their hearts are so full for something they believe in despite it being false," Holmes' statement continued.