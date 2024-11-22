Musicians Call Out Fans After Oceano Vocalist Quits + Band Drops Off Tour

The fallout continues from Oceano dropping off the upcoming Americas Rejects tour with Attila, Dealer and Nathan James, with some musicians siding with Oceano singer Adam Warren and calling out fans over the pressure levied at him for taking the tour and eventually dropping off the run while announcing an end to his band.

Why Oceano Taking the Tour Was Leading to Backlash

As stated, the initial run of the America's Rejects tour was set to feature Attila, with Oceano, Dealer and Nathan James taking part. But the tour started to draw criticism due to the problematic past of two members of the touring bill.

Alpha Wolf's Josh Arnold sparked controversy while referring to the trek in his Instagram story as the "rapist abuser tour," referencing sexual misconduct allegations made against at least one member of the touring lineup. Alpha Wolf had dismissed now Dealer frontman Aidan Holmes from their band in early 2018 after allegations were levied against him. After Holmes went on to form Dealer, all of his initial bandmates quit after alleging that he had "verbally and emotionally abused" one of the group's members.

Meanwhile, Attila's Chris Fronzak denied sexual misconduct allegations levied against him in 2020. That same year, drummer Bryan McClure was fired over allegations of rape and grooming.

Given that they had signed on for the run, singer Adam Warren was then questioned about aligning with the two bands for a tour on social media. Initially, he stated that he didn't "keep up with internet stuff like that these days" because he is "pretty busy with family and work." The vocalist did not address the nature of the controversy in his response and stood by Oceano accepting a tour opportunity that came their way. But after doing some research, Warren reversed course and dropped off the tour but not without some things to say on the matter.

What Oceano's Adam Warren Said After Dropping Off Tour

"After gathering my own information on the subject OF COURSE we will be removing Oceano from the tour. But shame on all of you who tried to make me the scapegoat. What are YOU doing to change this culture besides point fingers and reshare rumors? It’s time to get to work. I had zero idea the environment I was getting myself into. And I’m talking openly about it. What are YOU doing to change this?," he questioned.

The singer then continued to rant against the music industry and announced plans to quit Oceano after their final shows in 2025.

"I think that before judging the innocent band just taking what seemed like a decent opportunity and has never been associated with these bands before, you should look towards the Agents, Managers, Venues, Websites, Festivals that all continue to support, book, and clearly downplay to their own clients the character of people their (good) bands work with," he stated at one point.

"I had ZERO idea my name is being tossed around along side fucking people who have people accusing them of horrible things," he continued. "And getting upset with ME, because I’m just hearing about it? In real time people swarmed me while I was still figuring out what was going on. Y’all are vicious and clearly seek chaos without care of who it effects. Thought I have been blessed with much opportunity, as we enter a more connected era I have felt very disrespected over the years from a scene that really is more a facade than a real concept in reality."

What Other Musicians + Fans Are Now Saying

A couple of fellow musicians have since weighed in on the subject. Salem Vex of The Requiem and Crucifiction commented, "Performative ass music scene happy that there’s one less black dude in the scene (that inspired many of us to start bands) doesn’t sit right with me at all."

The singer later added, "Wishing you luck with your solo project G. Thanks for the music and years of dedication to the scene, oceano was always a huge inspo."

Tyler Acord, formerly of the band Issues, added, "Getting upset at a support band for taking a tour with a problematic headliner makes no sense to me. accountability always goes from the top down. like, you can’t hold the chick fil a employee in the drive thru accountable for the company being homophobic.

A number of Oceano fans rallied to support Adam Warren as well. "Really upset at you mfs who bitched at Oceano for taking the tour with Attila. If you didn’t like the tour, don’t go. If you do, do your thing. But to push it as far as having Adam leave the band is insane. I’m sure it will all work out but damn, pretty bummed about Oceano," offered one fan.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to read all of this. One of my idols and favorite to hold the mic. All of this because everyone wants to point fingers. Depressing," suggested another.

"I hope this message really helps people understand that their quickness to pitchforks really affects people, and we should assume the best before we attack. The scene needs more of that," one person commented.

"People blaming you for others' wrongdoings is messed up," added another. See some more fan responses below.

Oceano's Adam Warren Offers a Clarification

Though Adam Warren revealed that he's leaving Oceano amidst all of the conversation about the tour, he's since offered a clarification that the backlash surrounding the run was not the cause of the group shutting down, though it did make him realize he's ready for it to be done now.

When one fan remarked on social media, "It really sucks you guys are hanging it up over criticism for taking a tour opportunity," Warren responded, "It’s not really about that for me being done with Oceano. Read the whole thing and be attentive to detail if ur gonna chime in on its that’s all I ask cuz people don’t seem to be good at reading retention on here."

"It’s been a long time coming. Notice how we didnt tout at all for 2 years… I’ve even said on stage this band won’t last forever. THIS experience just really made me ready to be done SOONER than I first planned. My team doesn’t even know yet. But after today I’m fully tired of the industry and the complicit people connected to it," he continued.

"Why would I stay in the larger industry when there’s so many fucked up people lurking around? I’m exposing it with my platform. Rn. And the best way to do that is to ALSO not have anything to lose if ur gonna. Time for me to go Indy and write solo music and play shows with my friends locally again. I miss that most," he concluded.