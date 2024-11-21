Attila’s Chris Fronzak Issues First Response to Oceano Tour Backlash

Attila frontman Chris Fronzak has issued a brief, but to the point response when asked by a fan on if he had a comment about Oceano dropping off their tour amidst recent backlash over the lineup.

In a posting on the X social media platform, Fronzak offered, "Yeah, here's my comment - I don't give a fuck!."

The singer then answered a few other responders on the posting. When one person bemoaned the amount of "cancel culture wannabes," Fronzak noted, "They're poppin out of their troll holes again, everyone buckle up."

When another person noted there are still good bands that can fill the Oceano support slot, Fronzak added, "100000%. We're gonna make it even sicker now!"

Why Is There Backlash Over the "America's Rejects" Tour?

The announcement received a bit of backlash online. Alpha Wolf's John Arnold was one of the individuals who spoke out against the tour, referring to it as a "rapist abuser tour" in a post on his Instagram story on Nov. 18 [via The PRP].

"If you’re from the states and follow me on here. I’d like to think your genuine enough to value the women in your life and not support the cesspool tour. Anyone and everyone involved are fucking morons and will be burning so many bridges,” he concluded.

It's been speculated that Arnold's remarks were directed at Dealer frontman Aidan Ellaz Holmes, who used to be in Alpha Wolf. The musician exited the band in 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Fit For a King bassist Ryan O'Leary fired shots at the tour on social media that day as well, writing on X, "I wonder if Dealer will participate in Fronz’s only fans? Might be too consensual for Aidan."

Attila vocalist Chris Fronzak was accused of sexual misconduct several years ago by a woman who claimed the singer "guilt tripped" her into sleeping with him when she was underage. The singer eventually responded to the allegations and admitted to the relationship, but alleged that she had lied about her age.

How Did Oceano's Adam Warren Respond to Criticism About the Tour?

Oceano frontman Adam Warren went through quite the journey before deciding to bow out of the trek. A Texas-based DIY record label called ds//fp records shared Oceano's post on X promoting the tour, and wrote directly to Warren, "all I’m saying @AdamOnEarth_ is that you have a massive platform in a booming deathcore world that could be taking any of the multiple hundreds of artists on successful tours and make a massive bag but y’all signed onto a tour where people need to cover their drinks and watch out."

The vocalist responded suggesting that no one should be trusted, and that if anything bad happens on the tour, he will speak out about it. He added that he doesn't spend a lot of time on the internet, and made a remark about business opportunities.

The label then called the singer's response "dismissive" and reiterated that Oceano agreed to tour with bands whose members have had legal problems in the past.

Warren responded, "What’s dismissive about it? I don’t represent any other person," and concluded the post with, "I will be on watch when it’s time for tour. I want concerts to always be a safe place. As a man of God and someone who serves others in light You have my word. Much love!"

Another individual on X then responded to the thread, accusing the singer of "putting aside your ethics for a buck."

"How are my ethics put aside when I’m not involved in any thing you’re referring to? I think your disappointment is misguided," Warren replied.

A Change of Mind

After some time following his initial comments, it appears as though Warren took some time to brush up on the issues that fans had presented about his tourmates.

Deep into his lengthy statement, Warren admits, "So it is clear I was not informed enough to make a proper decision to tour with this package. I’ve never experienced bands causing such a stir and I was not made aware until announcing the tour of people with such serious allegations surrounding them being on a tour I’m going to be on."

"I encourage anyone who is directly affected by those people/bands to contact the authorities/police and take legal action," he continued.

Warren later adds, "After gathering my own information on the subject OF COURSE we will be removing Oceano from the tour. But shame on all of you who tried to make me the scapegoat. What are YOU doing to change this culture besides point fingers and reshare rumors? It’s time to get to work. I had zero idea the environment I was getting myself into. And I’m talking openly about it. What are YOU doing to change this?"

He then cited complicit members of the music industry and his general disgust with the scene. The musician concluded that he was also quitting Oceano effective immediately, though the band is still planning final performances for 2025.