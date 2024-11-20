Oceano singer Adam Warren has responded to criticism over the band's recently-announced tour with Attila and Dealer.

The tour, dubbed the America's Rejects Tour, was just announced earlier this week, with tickets going on sale this Friday (Nov. 22). Headlined by Attila, the trek also features Oceano, Dealer and Nathan James, and will run from early March through early April.

America's Rejects Tour Criticized

The announcement received a bit of backlash online. Alpha Wolf's John Arnold was one of the individuals who spoke out against the tour, referring to it as a "rapist abuser tour" in a post on his Instagram story on Nov. 18 [via The PRP].

"If you’re from the states and follow me on here. I’d like to think your genuine enough to value the women in your life and not support the cesspool tour. Anyone and everyone involved are fucking morons and will be burning so many bridges,” he concluded.

It's been speculated that Arnold's remarks were directed at Dealer frontman Aidan Ellaz Holmes, who used to be in Alpha Wolf. The musician exited the band in 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Fit For a King bassist Ryan O'Leary fired shots at the tour on social media that day as well, writing on X, "I wonder if Dealer will participate in Fronz’s only fans? Might be too consensual for Aidan."

Attila vocalist Chris Fronzak was accused of sexual misconduct several years ago by a woman who claimed the singer "guilt tripped" her into sleeping with him when she was underage. The singer eventually responded to the allegations and admitted to the relationship, but alleged that she had lied about her age.

Adam Warren Responds to Criticism Over Tour

A Texas-based DIY record label called ds//fp records shared Oceano's post on X promoting the tour, and wrote directly to Warren, "all I’m saying @AdamOnEarth_ is that you have a massive platform in a booming deathcore world that could be taking any of the multiple hundreds of artists on successful tours and make a massive bag but y’all signed onto a tour where people need to cover their drinks and watch out."

The vocalist responded suggesting that no one should be trusted, and that if anything bad happens on the tour, he will speak out about it. He added that he doesn't spend a lot of time on the internet, and made a remark about business opportunities.

The label then called the singer's response "dismissive" and reiterated that Oceano agreed to tour with bands whose members have had legal problems in the past.

Warren responded, "What’s dismissive about it? I don’t represent any other person," and concluded the post with, "I will be on watch when it’s time for tour. I want concerts to always be a safe place. As a man of God and someone who serves others in light You have my word. Much love!"

Read the thread below.

Another individual on X then responded to the thread, accusing the singer of "putting aside your ethics for a buck."

"How are my ethics put aside when I’m not involved in any thing you’re referring to? I think your disappointment is misguided," Warren replied.