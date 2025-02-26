Oceano Reveal New Lineup for Farewell Tour After Latest Controversy

Oceano have now confirmed a revised lineup for their farewell tour after controversy surrounding the tour poster for the run led to one of the bands deciding to bow out.

To recap, earlier this month Oceano announced a series of farewell shows after singer Adam Warren announced last fall that the group would be concluding following a series of final performances. But when the band began to share the tour, the admat they were using drew the attention of an artist who shared that he had submitted similar artwork to the band for usage only to be turned down and eventually see a slightly revised version of his work used by the group later.

The artist, Chris Gallen, shared his account of what happened on social media, showed his submission alongside what the band had actually used for promotion and offered texts between himself and Warren in which the Oceano singer attempted to make good by offering Gallen $100 to settle the dispute.

Not long after, Oceano's social media profiles were all wiped clean, and I Declare War who were among the openers also removed mention of the tour from their social media.

Meanwhile, one of the other openers, See You Next Tuesday, announced their intent to bow out of the tour sharing their discomfort over the tour admat controversy as multiple members of the band also worked as visual artists relying on the creation of art for their income.

Where the Oceano Farewell Tour Stands Now

While the ticketing link for the tour remained active, the social media promotion was initially wiped while presumably Oceano attempted to sort out the details of the tour. A new finalized lineup finds I Declare War, Escuela Grind, Filth and Backbiter as part of the tour run. A new tour poster with decidedly different artwork is also being used for promotion.

While See You Next Tuesday is no longer part of the bill, Escuela Grind has taken the vacant slot on the run. The band is also no stranger to controversy, having been the talk of social media last March when guitarist Tom Sifuentes exited the band, revealing that he was being booted for speaking out over safety concerns. The band's former bus driver followed shortly thereafter with comments of "mistreatment" during her run with the group on the road before she was ultimately fired.

The new-look Oceano farewell tour is scheduled to launch on May 13 in Indianapolis with shows running through May 24 in Des Moines, Iowa. All the stops are listed below and ticketing information can be found at a specialty site for the tour.

Oceano 2025 Farewell Tour

May 13 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle

May 14 - Louisville, Ky. @ Bourbon Hall

May 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

May 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

May 18 - Lansing, Mich. @ Grewal Hall

May 20 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

May 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade

May 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Underground

May 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 24 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s