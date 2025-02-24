Oceano’s Social Media Wiped Following Farewell Tour Controversy

Oceano's social media profiles have been wiped following some controversy over their farewell tour announcement last week, which also results in one of the opening acts dropping off the tour.

This past November, Oceano vocalist Adam Warren quit the band after receiving backlash online for being on the bill for Attila's American Rejects tour with Dealer. The singer initially denied knowing anything about the bands' controversial histories and the allegations that had been made against some of the members, and eventually decided to leave the music scene altogether.

You can read more on what happened with Oceano a few months ago here.

Last week, the band announced a handful of farewell shows, but a dispute over the tour admat caused opening act See You Next Tuesday to drop off the tour. Now, Oceano's social media profiles have been wiped.

Below, we break down what's transpired with Oceano over the last week or so.

Oceano Announces Farewell Tour

In light of Warren's decision to leave Oceano, the band decided to collectively call it quits. Thus, last week, they announced a farewell tour in order to officially say goodbye to their fans. The group announced an 11-date trek through the midwest in May.

You can see the full list of dates and more details on the website for the tour.

Adam Warren Accused of Stealing Admat Artwork

On Feb. 20, an artist named Chris Gallien accused Warren and the band of copying a design he had made for them for their tour admat. The band decided not to use Gallien's art for it, but apparently used a design that had an uncanny resemblance to the one he made for them.

Gallien wrote a post on social media calling out the band that day, which read, "Ya I’m not keeping my mouth shut. Don’t meet your heroes, they’ll take advantage of you. That Oceano tour flier that dropped yesterday was my work and I got zero credit for it. Straight up, 'Hey, you can copy my homework, just change it up a little.

"I was told my flier didn’t make the cut, and then see that my work was completely ripped off and plagiarized. With that being said, I’m not working with Adam or Oceano on anything moving forward. That’s the last time I do anything without upfront deposits and contracts. Even the big boys will play you."

The post also shows the alleged design Gallien created next to the one Oceano ultimately used. See it below.

Chris Gallien + Adam Warren Settle Artwork Dispute

Gallien also shared screenshots of a text message exchange between himself and Warren, and the singer ultimately agreed to pay the artist $100 to settle the dispute. See the screenshots below.

text message screenshot between artist Chris gallien and Oceano singer Adam warren Facebook - Chris Gallien loading...

text message screenshot between artist Chris gallien and Oceano singer Adam warren Facebook - Chris Gallien loading...

Oceano's Social Media Profiles Wiped

As reported by Lambgoat yesterday afternoon (Feb. 23), Oceano's social media profiles have been wiped. Their Instagram account is now set to private and says it has zero posts. The publication further noted that any mention of the tour on social media by opening groups I Declare War and The Last Ten Seconds of Life has been removed.

READ MORE: 10 Greatest Deathcore Bands

See You Next Tuesday were also on the bill for the tour, but they've issued a statement regarding their decision to drop off the tour. Keep reading to see what they said about it, and we'll share an update if any of the other groups make statements as well.

As of now, tickets are still available on the aforementioned website.

See You Next Tuesday Drop off Oceano Tour

See You Next Tuesday, who were slated to open for Oceano on their May tour, announced last night that they'll no longer partake in the run due to the artwork issue.

"Half of See You Next Tuesday's members are visual artists and rely on art as their sole income. Given the current tour poster situation, it has presented a huge dilemma for us, challenging our morality and standards as artists," they wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"We stand against things like AI stealing art from hardworking artists for the profit of the less creative, with zero recognition to the original artists. This may seem like a minor problem to people outside of the art world, but it is seriously damaging to the livelihoods of artists who use their art to support themselves and their families."

They concluded the post stating that they're uncomfortable with Oceano's situation and have pulled out of the tour as a result. See the full statement below.