Oceano vocalist Adam Warren has backtracked on his self-defense, informing fans in a lengthy statement that he is quitting the veteran deathcore band. The group has also dropped off a 2025 tour with Attila and Dealer following backlash, which Warren has now educated himself on after issuing his first response.

Yesterday, it was reported that Warren stood by his band's decision to join the aforementioned tour, which has been the center of controversy this week.

Warren's full statement about leaving Oceano and dropping off the tour, as well as a handful of responses to comments on X, can be viewed further down the page.

Why the Tour Is Controversial

The 2025 American Rejects tour was originally slated to feature Attila, Oceano, Dealer and Nathan James.

Alpha Wolf bassist Josh Arnold sparked controversy when branding the tour the "rapist abuser tour," referencing sexual misconduct allegations made against at least one member of the touring lineup.

Dealer vocalist Aidan Ellaz was dismissed as Alpha Wolf's frontman in early 2018 "due to the severity" of allegations made against him. Two years later, everyone but Ellaz quit Dealer, alleging Ellaz had "verbally and emotionally" abused a bandmate.

READ MORE: 10 Times All But One Member of a Band Quit at Once

Attila's Chris Fronzak denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in 2020. That same year, drummer Bryan McClure was fired over allegations of rape and grooming.

Dealer, which was formed after Ellaz and Alpha Wolf split, first signed to Fronzak's record label.

Fit For a King bassist Ryan O'Leary also commented on the American Rejects tour, remarking, "I wonder if Dealer will participate in Fronz's Only Fans? Might be too consensual for Aidan."

How Oceano Got Involved

In recent years, fans have responded negatively to support bands accepting spots on tours with other bands they find problematic for any variety of reasons.

This trend reared its head toward Oceano with DIY record label ds//fp spurring a comment from Warren after questioning the deathcore group for being on the tour. The label branded the American Rejects tour one "where people need to cover their drinks and watch out."

Get our free mobile app

Warren replied, stating he does not "keep up with internet stuff like that these days" because he is "pretty busy with family and work." The vocalist did not address the nature of the controversy in his response and stood by Oceano accepting a tour opportunity that came their way.

Replying to more ds//fp scrutiny, Warren insisted he will "be on watch" during the tour to ensure nothing bad happens to anyone. He further defended his character and shamed those judging him over something he had no involvement in, presumably meaning the situations that led to the myriad of allegations.

Adam Warren's Statement on Dropping Off Tour, Quitting Oceano

Now, after apparently taking some time to brush up on the issues fans had presented to him before the series of X exchanges described above, Warren has reversed course — Oceano have dropped off the American Rejects tour and the vocalist is quitting the band.

Deep into his lengthy statement, Warren admits, "So it is clear I was not informed enough to make a proper decision to tour with this package. I’ve never experienced bands causing such a stir and I was not made aware until announcing the tour of people with such serious allegations surrounding them being on a tour I’m going to be on."

"I encourage anyone who is directly affected by those people/bands to contact the authorities/police and take legal action," he continues.

In regards to the allegations made against Ellaz in 2018, police were said to have been involved (via The PRP).

Warren later adds, "After gathering my own information on the subject OF COURSE we will be removing Oceano from the tour. But shame on all of you who tried to make me the scapegoat. What are YOU doing to change this culture besides point fingers and reshare rumors? It’s time to get to work. I had zero idea the environment I was getting myself into. And I’m talking openly about it. What are YOU doing to change this?"

He then cites complicit members of the music industry and his general disgust with the scene.

Warren states he is quitting Oceano effective immediately. However, he also states that the band is planning their final shows in 2025.

See the full statement below.

Believe it or not some people don’t spend their life on the internet. My only goal has been to take opportunities to push Oceano forward since the fans said they wanted it. You will not make me out to be a bad person for things I am. Not connected to when it comes to what other bands members do. There was a time in my life when I was in a social media high horse, and I don’t agree with that nor plan to act like I am better than anyone nor that I know the details to anyone else’s business. I wasn’t aware of the depth of accusations with Attila and associates. I remind you, Oceano was not active for a long time before now. I don’t even know anything about Dealer besides the bands name I’ve heard when they first came out years ago?. Didn’t they break up? I did not even know what any other bands on the tour would be beyond Atilla until long after we agreed and no one in my circle cited any issues with our decision to take the tour. I think that before judging the innocent band just taking what seemed like a decent opportunity and has never been associated with these bands before, you should look towards the Agents, Managers, Venues, Websites, Festivals that all continue to support, book, and clearly downplay to their own clients the character of people their (good) bands work with. If you continue to read, keep asking yourself WHAT words have I said that are harmful? No one knew my circumstances nor my perspective until this moment. And I will stress, I don’t support any type of abuse or harm to anyone ever. But I’m not paying attention to what YOU all or anyone in the music scene personally does on the internet. I don’t have time for that. So it is clear I was not informed enough to make a proper decision to tour with this package. I’ve never experienced bands causing such a stir and I was not made aware until announcing the tour of people with such serious allegations surrounding them being on a tour I’m going to be on. I encourage anyone who is directly affected by those people/bands to contact the authorities/police and take legal action. I have been nothing but kind and positive within this music scene especially on that internet side and that can be hard sometimes. A year ago We almost ended Oceano for good. We had an Album to drop but we def were done. I had ZERO idea my name is being tossed around along side fucking people who have people accusing them of horrible things. And getting upset with ME, because I’m just hearing about it? In real time people swarmed me while I was still figuring out what was going on. Y’all are vicious and clearly seek chaos without care of who it effects. Thought I have been blessed with much opportunity, as we enter a more connected era I have felt very disrespected over the years from a scene that really is more a facade than a real concept in reality.

After gathering my own information on the subject OF COURSE we will be removing Oceano from the tour. But shame on all of you who tried to make me the scapegoat. What are YOU doing to change this culture besides point fingers and reshare rumors? It’s time to get to work. I had zero idea the environment I was getting myself into. And I’m talking openly about it. What are YOU doing to change this? As of today it is clear I am WAY more surrounded by complicit industry people, a Metal “scene” riddled with cosplay, worship of band members and less focus on artistic integrity.

I don’t want to exist to YOU anymore. As of today I quit Oceano and will focus on being a solo Independent Artist (Adam On Earth). Oceano’s final shows will now begin being planned for 2025. It feels good to finally say that.

Adam Warren Responds to Commenters

Fans and the aforementioned record label weighed in on Warren's three-part statement.

One person said it "sucks" that Oceano are breaking up because of this recent backlash. Warren shot back at this fan, urging them to be more "attentive to detail" in reading his statement.

"People don't seem to be good at reading retention on here," the vocalist chastises.

Another person said (via The PRP), "Maybe it would've been a good idea to look into who you are going on tour with if you don't want to receive backlash when it's announced, whether you spend all your time on the internet or not, you should be aware of the potential risk you could have been bringing to your fans."

Warren basically says it's too late for that, but he's taking a stand "in protest to the scene being riddled with fucking creeps" by leaving the music industry. He instead will pursue music as an independent artist.

See more of Warren's exchanges with people on X below.