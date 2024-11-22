Dealer frontman Aidan Holmes' (aka Aidan Ellaz) past has come up in the controversy that led to Oceano bowing out of their upcoming tour with Attila and Holmes has now addressed the backlash through his Instagram Stories.

What Is the Controversy Over the Tour About?

The 2025 "American Rejects" tour was set to feature Attila, Oceano, Dealer and Nathan James, but Oceano recently backed out after receiving backlash for being on a bill that included Attila and Dealer.

Alpha Wolf's Josh Arnold sparked controversy when he dubbed the trek the "rapist abuser tour," referencing sexual misconduct allegations made against at least one member of the touring lineup.

Dealer vocalist Aidan Ellaz was dismissed as Alpha Wolf's frontman in early 2018 "due to the severity" of allegations made against him. Two years later, everyone but Ellaz quit Dealer, alleging Ellaz had "verbally and emotionally" abused a bandmate.

Attila's Chris Fronzak denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in 2020. That same year, drummer Bryan McClure was fired over allegations of rape and grooming.

Dealer, which was formed after Ellaz and Alpha Wolf split, first signed to Fronzak's record label.

Fit For a King bassist Ryan O'Leary also commented on the American Rejects tour, remarking, "I wonder if Dealer will participate in Fronz's Only Fans? Might be too consensual for Aidan."

Oceano's Adam Warren first started getting some questions about the decision to take the tour from DIY record label ds//fp. The label branded the American Rejects tour one "where people need to cover their drinks and watch out."

Warren replied, stating he does not "keep up with internet stuff like that these days" because he is "pretty busy with family and work." The vocalist did not address the nature of the controversy in his response and stood by Oceano accepting a tour opportunity that came their way.

But after looking further into the allegations against his tour mates, Warren reversed course and dropped off the tour.

"It is clear I was not informed enough to make a proper decision to tour with this package. I’ve never experienced bands causing such a stir and I was not made aware until announcing the tour of people with such serious allegations surrounding them being on a tour I’m going to be on," he stated at one point. "I encourage anyone who is directly affected by those people/bands to contact the authorities/police and take legal action."

But Warren then also called out those who were giving him grief. "After gathering my own information on the subject OF COURSE we will be removing Oceano from the tour. But shame on all of you who tried to make me the scapegoat. What are YOU doing to change this culture besides point fingers and reshare rumors? It’s time to get to work. I had zero idea the environment I was getting myself into. And I’m talking openly about it. What are YOU doing to change this?," he questioned.

The singer then ranted against the music industry and announced plans to quit Oceano after their final shows in 2025.

What Dealer's Singer Said About the Tour Backlash

With his past being brought up again, the Dealer singer turned to his Instagram Stories to clear the air about his history. He also used the platform to call out those who went after Oceano's Adam Warren for being associated with the tour.

In the posting, the singer states that he feels his former band Alpha Wolf have "weaponized" the allegations against him, but he doesn't blame them as they have believed the allegations against him to be true. However, the singer says that he went to court and tried to do everything accordingly to clear up any misconceptions.

His full statement on the matter can be viewed below.

I was 21 in 2018 when the allegations first became a thing. A lot people don't even realise it was involving someone I loved dearly which it made all the more heart breaking. (One day I'll explain everything but I honestly don't think any of you deserve it) This scene is made of up of deeply insecure people that seem to be in love with the concept of hypocrisy. Pointing the finger but never having a look at themselves. AW have always weaponised these allegations against me. They're done it since Dealer first formed in 2018. I wished and I wanted to believe they do it because they care so much. That their hearts are so full for something they believe in despite it being false. How can I blame them? I would honestly do the same. but then in 2020 allegations of their label owner and booking agent grooming underage girls went viral on Twitter, with screenshots and evidence and no one batted an eye. why why is it pick and choose and not all or nothing like it is for me I went to court

I went through the process, I followed everything accordingly.

I tried to do the right thing I'm so tired of it all, and I don't want to give up my passion and love for something because people I either don't know or have not seen in many many years don't want me to. I left the scene

I had something missing I wanted to continue my passion for music. I wanted to write another record and get back out there and took a lot to do. Only for the same repeating things, none of it is even real. Nothing is even real it's just talk.

People making jokes about abuser tours or

"women cover their drinks." It's disgusting.

Why even joke about shit like that. I have a mother, a sister, and a girlfriend, you got people just throwing words like "r"pist" around for the clicks and it's honestly disgusting. By language and response alone it's hard for me to believe any of you actually care about the issue at hand. Which is violent crimes against women, instead it's just you taking your shot and making your hit to make yourself feel better. It's opportunist behaviour if anything. the problem stems from within you, look man I'm not a perfect person. I've made mistakes and I've tried my best to be a better person everyday for the people Ilove. And what... YOU won't allow me that? What do I need to vocalise every therapy session, or make some long winded bullshit post that is designed to purely

"flip" the narrative fuck that man. I am not a "r*pist"

that's it.

I am not a harm to anyone or anything. this scene and it's culture to just to destroy is fucked. The way people came after Adam was fucked when the dude did literally nothing wrong.

He later added, "And just a quick one to the people saying I was running and hiding, wouldn't go to venues and wouldn't do shit. I was too busy volunteering overseas trying to do the right thing whilst you be chatting shit behind your computer so fuck you man. I'm out. Good luck with it."

