The phrase "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll" didn't make itself up — rock stars did. And some of them lived that lifestyle much harder than others.

Rock and metal have had their fair share of controversial figures over the years. Elvis Presley — the Kind of Rock 'n' Roll — was even considered polarizing during his prime because of his stage moves, which were seen as provocative, especially by religious Americans. A 1957 article by Time called the musician a "sexhibitionist," for example, but critics had no idea what they were in for over the next few decades as some of the wildest individuals came into the spotlight.

If we were to just compile a list of the most controversial figures in rock and metal, we'd be here forever because it's a pretty endless list. But since the focal point of most bands is the singer, we figured we'd narrow it down to the most controversial singers in the genres.

By mentioning these musicians together, we're not comparing them to each other by any means. They all found their own way onto this list for different reasons, and we're not here to judge or deem their actions good or bad. Some rockers were simply arrested or started trouble many times, others performed lewd acts onstage and a couple of them are mainly there because of their political outwardness, which has landed them in many headlines.

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Bands That Were Forced to Change Their Names

Scroll through the gallery below to see the most controversial singers in rock and metal.

The Most Controversial Singers in Rock + Metal These are the most controversial singers in rock and metal.