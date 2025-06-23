Enter to Win Wristbands to the Full Throttle Saloon + 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The 85th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is set for Aug. 1-10 and Loudwire Nights wants you to be there to be part of the best party of the year.

Beginning today (June 23), you have the chance to score a pair of wristbands to the Full Throttle Saloon and Pappy Hoel Campground. These wristbands guarantee you a spot on the campground and will get you into every single concert happening at the world's largest biker bar during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Enter to win below.

Who You Will See at the Full Throttle Saloon

For 85 years, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has become the destination for the global motorcycle community and the rock and roll community. And there's no better spot to soak it all in than the Full Throttle.

Like every year, there are some huge shows taking place at Full Throttle in 2025.

Aug. 3: Hank Jr.

Aug. 4: Tesla

Aug. 5: Disturbed

Aug. 7: Jackyl

Your wristbands will not only get you in to see these shows, but Jackyl's Jesse James Dupree and Full Throttle Sallon's Michael Ballard will make sure you get the VIP treatment.

In addition to the concerts, there are always several one-of-a-kind things happening at the Full Throttle Saloon, from free tattoos and races to bike shows and live music inside the bar. Check out everything happening at Full Throttle right here.

The Pappy Hoel Campground

In addition to the concerts, you'll be camping on the site named after J.C. "Pappy" Hoel, the man who founded what would become known as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Full Throttle and the campground sit on 600 acres of the Black Hills in South Dakota, which means you're only 30 minutes away from Deadwood, an hour away from the Mount Rushmore National Memorial and 90 minutes from the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Enter to Win Wristbands to the Full Throttle Saloon + Pappy Hoel Campground

From June 23-July 25, we will be giving away a pair of wristbands to a winner each week. There will be a total of five winners.

All you have to do is fill out the form below and get entered to win:

*Travel to and from Full Throttle Saloon and the Pappy Hoel Campground is not included with the wristbands.

Use This Keyword to Win With Harley-Davidson

In addition to the wristbands, you have a chance to enter to win a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a $5,000 gift card, an upgraded state at the Full Throttle Saloon and Pappy Hoel Campground and more.

These prizes are separate from the above contest and are part of Rolling USA.

To enter to win, you can stop by a participating Harley-Davidson dealership to register.

Once you register, enter LOUDWIRE1903 as a keyword and you'll have a bonus entry for Rolling USA.

Get more details here and check out the full list of participating dealerships at this location.

The 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will be hanging out at the Full Throttle Saloon for this year's rally. It's expected that 800,000 to a million people will be at Sturgis this year, so don't miss your shot to be at the center of it all.

This contest is sponsored by Full Throttle Saloon and the Pappy Hoel Campground.