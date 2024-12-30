Here is your 2025 hard rock + metal album release calendar and all of this week's newest albums!

Each week is loaded with new rock and metal releases and keeping track of it all can be pretty difficult. Bookmark this page because we'll be updating this all year and you can check back each Friday to see what's out that day and go check it all out!

Some of the year's most anticipated album will drop early in 2025 and it's already looking to be another incredible year for heavy music, no matter what you're into.

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025 - Tour Guide

Scroll down to see what albums will be coming out each week!

January 3, 2025

Decrepid - Suffered Existence Re-Release (Brutal)

Lord Agheros - Anhedonia (My Kingdom)

Megafauna - I Owe This Land A Body (Syrup Moose)

Mutagenic Host - The Diseased Machine (Memento Mori)

Patriarkh - ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ (Napalm)

Rotten Sound - Murderworks Re-Release (Time To Kill)

January 10, 2025

Alt Blk Era - Rave Immortal (Earache)

Barshasketh - Antinomian Asceticism (W.T.C.)

Faithxtractor - Loathing & The Noose (Redefining Darkness)

The Halo Effect - March Of The Unheard (Nuclear Blast)

Hanry - Disruption EP (Pelagic)

Haunted Horses - Dweller (Three One G)

Magnum - Live At KK's Steel Mill (Steamhammer/SPV)

Maw - The Humble Collapse (Argonauta)

Moon Wizard - Sirens (Hammerheart)

Mourn The Light - The Magic Is Calling EP (Argonauta)

Nine Treasures - Awakening From Dukkha Re-Release (Metal Blade)

Nine Treasures - Wisdom Eyes Re-Release (Metal Blade)

Plaguewielder - In Dust & Ash (Self)

Rise Of Tyrants - Trauma Re-Release (Brutal)

Stick To Your Guns - Keep Planting Flowers (SharpTone)

Tremonti - The End Will Show Us How (Napalm)

Urfeind - Dauþalaikaz (Nine To Zero)

Wyatt E. - zamāru ultu qereb ziqquratu Part 1 (Heavy Psych Sounds)

January 17, 2025

A.M.E.N. - Argento (My Kingdom)

The Big Deal - Electrified (Frontiers)

Cerebral Hemorrhage - Exempting Reality (Comatose)

Dark Fortress - Pulling At Threads (Live In Europe 2023) (Century Media)

Datura - Visions For The Celestial Re-Release (Ripple)

Day By Day - Dust And Ashes EP (Flatspot)

Dragonknight - Legions (Scarlet)

Dunes - Land Of The Blind (Ripple)

Eidola - Mend (Blue Swan)

Godzillionaire - Diminishing Returns (Ripple)

Grave Digger - Bone Collector (Reigning Phoenix)

Häxkapell - Om Jordens Blod Och Grepp (Nordvis)

Hazzerd - The 3rd Dimension (M-Theory)

Hesperia - Fra Li Monti Sibillini (Hammerheart)

Landfall - Wide Open Sky (Frontiers)

Necrodeath - Arimortis (Time To Kill)

Shutdown - By Your Side EP (Equal Vision)

Steve Hackett - Live Magic At Trading Boundaries (InsideOut)

Thy Kingdom Will Burn - The Loss And Redemption (Scarlet)

Tokyo Blade - Time Is The Fire (Dissonance)

Tumenggung - Back On The Streets (Jawbreaker)

Vitriolic - Black Steel Vengeance (Dying Victims)

W.A.S.P. - The 7 Savage: 1984-1992 Box Set (Madfish)

January 24, 2025

Abduction - Existentialismus (Candlelight)

Avatarium - Between You, God, The Devil And The Dead (AFM)

Axestasy - Withering Tides (Dying Victims)

Blacktoothed - Headway (Arising Empire)

Bonfire - Higher Ground (Frontiers)

Bumblefoot - Bumblefoot...Returns! (Self)

Century - Sign Of The Storm (Dying Victims)

The Ferrymen - Iron Will (Frontiers)

The Great Old Ones - Kadath (Season Of Mist)

Harakiri For The Sky - Scorched Earth (AOP)

Irae - Promiscuous Fire EP (Signal Rex)

Labyrinth - In The Vanishing Echoes Of Goodbye (Frontiers)

Misanthropik Torment - Make Assassinations Great Again (SelfMade)

Negative Thirteen - Recover What You Can (Self)

Oni - Genesis EP (Self)

Putred - Megalit al Putrefacției (Memento Mori)

Riverside - Live ID. (InsideOut)

Tigertailz - For A Few Dollarz More (The Archives Vol 1: 1984-1991) (HNE)

Time Rift - In Flight (Dying Victims)

Unreqvited - A Pathway To The Moon (Prophecy)

Voidfallen - The Rituals Of Resilience (Noble Demon)

Vukovi - My God Has Got A Gun (SharpTone)

Wardruna - Birna (By Norse)

Wildness - Avenger (Frontiers)

January 31, 2025

Chris Harms - 1980 (Napalm)

TheCityIsOurs - Will You Still Love Me? (Arising Empire)

Great American Ghost - Tragedy Of The Commons (SharpTone)

Grief Ritual - Collapse (Church Road)

Hawkwind - Live At The Royal Albert Hall (Cherry Red)

The Hellacopters - Overdriver (Nuclear Blast)

Jaye Jayle - After Alter (Pelagic)

Kelsey Karter + The Heroines - Love Made Me Do It (Self)

Kilmara - Journey To The Sun (Rock Of Angels)

Nachash - Eschaton Magicks (Signal Rex)

Naked Whipper - Chapel Defilement (Iron Bonehead)

Nest - Woodsmoke Re-Release (Avantgarde)

The Night Flight Orchestra - Give Us The Moon (Napalm)

Pentagram - Lightning In A Bottle (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Pyre - Where Obscurity Sways (Osmose)

Rats Of Gommorrah - Infectious Vermin (Testimony)

Relics Of Humanity - Absolute Dismal Domain (Willowtip)

Selvans - Saturnalia (Avantgarde)

Skaldr - Samsr (Avantgarde)

Tayne - Love (Inside Job/MNRK)

Tyran - Tyran's Oath (Listenable)

Void Of Hope - Proof Of Existence (Avantgarde)

Wrath - Children Of The Wicked: The Early Years (Dissonance)

Zangoma - Faka Mulilo (Svart)

February 7, 2025

Days Of Jupiter - The World Was Never Enough (Reigning Phoenix)

Dream Theater - Parasomnia (InsideOut)

Dymna Lotva - The Land Under The Black Wings: Swamp Re-Release (Prophecy)

Dymna Lotva - Wormwood Re-Release (Prophecy)

Ereb Altor - Hälsingemörker (Hammerheart)

Fvzz Popvli - Melting Pop (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Jinjer - Duel (Napalm)

Marko Hietala - Roses From The Deep (Nuclear Blast)

Noctambulist - Noctambulist II: De Droom (These Hands Melt)

Obscura - A Sonication (Nuclear Blast)

Saber - Lost In Flames (ROAR)

Saber - Without Warning Re-Release (ROAR)

Saor - Amidst The Ruins (Season Of Mist)

Thundermother - Dirty & Divine (AFM)

February 14, 2025

Amber Asylum - Ruby Red (Prophecy)

Bleeding Through - Nine (SharpTone)

Crazy Lixx - Thrill Of The Bite (Frontiers)

Dawn Of Solace - Affliction Vortex (Noble Demon)

Dynazty - Game Of Faces (Nuclear Blast)

Dysangelium - Exxekratus (W.T.C.)

Ginger Evil - The Way It Burns (Frontiers)

Hangman's Chair - Saddiction (Nuclear Blast)

Lacuna Coil - Sleepless Empire (Century Media)

Loanshark - No Sins To Confess (ROAR)

Love Is Noise - To Live In A Different Way (Century Media)

Mantar - Post Apocalyptic Depression (Metal Blade)

Novarupta - Astral Sands (Suicide)

Pothamus - Abur (Pelagic)

Raven - Can't Take Away The Fire EP (Silver Lining)

Savage Lands - Army Of Trees (Season Of Mist)

Sicksense - Cross Me Twice (Earache)

Warlung - The Human Touch (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Windwalker - Hyperviolence Expansion Pack (Fearless)

February 21, 2025

The 7th Guild - Triumviro (Scarlet)

Abduction - Existentialismus (Candlelight)

Airforce - Acts Of Madness (ROAR)

Anxious - Bambi (Run For Cover)

Barren Cross - Atomic Arena/State Of Control Re-Release (Dissonance)

The Dark - The Dark EP (Arising Empire)

Ellis Mano Band - Morph (SPV)

Grab - Kremess (Prophecy)

Karla Kvlt - Thunderhunter (Exile On Mainstream)

Killswitch Engage - This Consequence (Metal Blade)

Manntra - Titans (Napalm)

Mean Mistreater - Do Or Die (Dying Victims)

Nachtblut - Todschick (Napalm)

One OK Rock - Detox (Fueled By Ramen)

Retromorphosis - Psalmus Mortis (Season Of Mist)

Scour - Gold (Housecore)

Scumripper - For A Few Fixes More (Dying Victims)

Stinky - Solace (M-Theory)

Twins Crew - Chapter IV (Scarlet)

Wrekmeister Harmonies - Flowers In The Spring (Thrill Jockey)

Wren - Black Rain Falls (Church Road)

February 28, 2025

Architects - The Sky, The Earth & All Between (Epitaph)

Avantasia - Here Be Dragons (Napalm)

Bronco - Bronco (Magnetic Eye)

Chemicide - Violence Prevails (Listenable)

Dark Chapel - Spirit In The Glass (MNRK Heavy)

Dirkschneider - Balls To The Wall Reloaded (Reigning Phoenix)

Enemy Inside - Venom (Reigning Phoenix)

Grima - Nightside (Napalm)

Havukruunu - Tavastland (Svart)

Oversize - Vital Signs (SharpTone)

The Residents - Doctor Dark (Cherry Red)

Robin McAuley - Soulbound (Frontiers)

Vision Of Disorder - Vision Of Disorder/Imprint Re-Release (Dissonance)

Year Of The Cobra - Year Of The Cobra (Prophecy)

You, Infinite - You, Infinite (Pelagic)

March 7, 2025

Cryptosis - Celestial Death (Century Media)

Deathless Legacy - Damnatio Aeterna (Scarlet)

Destruction - Birth Of Malice (Napalm)

The Gift Is A Curse - Heir (Season Of Mist)

Overdrivers - Glory Or Nothing (ROAR)

Sacrosanct - Avenging Angel (ROAR)

Scalpture - Landkrieg (Testimony)

Smith/Kotzen - Black Light/White Noise (BMG)

Spiritbox - Tsunami Sea (Pale Chord)

The Wildhearts - Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts (Snakefarm)

March 14, 2025

Ade - Supplicium (Time To Kill)

Bambara - Birthmarks (Bella Union/Wharf Cat)

Derision Cult - Mercenary Notes Pt. 2 EP (Glitch Mode)

An Evening With Knives - End Of Time (Argonauta)

Nightstalker - Return From The Point Of No Return (Heavy Psych Sounds)

The Oddeven - Outer Space Outtakes (Eclipse)

Ricky Warwick - Blood Ties (Earache)

Som - Let The Light In (Pelagic)

Soren Andersen - Live In The Homeland (Mighty)

Trold - I Skovens Rige (Mighty)

March 21, 2025

Aversed - Erasure Of Color (M-Theory)

Big Big Train - Bard Re-Release (English Electric)

Dark Driven - From The Unbeliever (Hammerheart)

Gnod & White Hills - Drop Out III (Thrill Jockey)

Gotthard - Stereo Crush (Reigning Phoenix)

Lordi - Limited Deadition (Reigning Phoenix)

Noisepicker - The Earth Will Swallow The Sun (Exile On Mainstream)

March 28, 2025

Arch Enemy - Blood Dynasty (Century Media)

Memphis May Fire - Shapeshifter (Rise)

Sick Puppies - Wave The Bull (oneRPM)

April 4, 2025

Bleed From Within - Zenith (Nuclear Blast)

Luna Kills - Deathmatch (SharpTone)

April 11, 2025

Cabal - Everything Rots (Nuclear Blast)

Elvenking - Reader Of The Runes - Luna (Reaper)

April 25, 2025

Cadaver - Hymns Of Misanthropy (Listenable)

Landmvrks - The Darkest Place I've Ever Been (Arising Empire)

Liv Kristine - Amor Vincit Omnia (Metalville)

May 2, 2025

Crematory - Destination (ROAR)

