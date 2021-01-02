2021 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making easier for you, keeping track of all the 2021 releases in one convenient location.

Check back often or bookmark this page, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.

Upcoming 2021 Hard Rock + Metal Releases:

January 8, 2021

Alta Reign - Mother's Day (Rat Pak)

Frozen Soul - Crypt Of Ice (Century Media)

Hearts & Hand Grenades - Turning To Ashes (Eclipse)

Magnum - Dance Of The Black Tattoo (SPV/Steamhammer)

Michael Schenker Group - Immortal (Nuclear Blast)

January 15, 2021

Accept - Too Mean To Die (Nuclear Blast)

Bhleg - Odhin (Nordvis)

Bloody Hammers - Songs Of Unspeakable Terror (Napalm)

Dale Crover - Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (Joyful Noise)

Dragony - Viribus Unitis (Napalm)

Dread Sovereign - Alchemical Warfare (Metal Blade)

Edenbridge - The Chronicles Of Eden Part 2 (SPV/Steamhammer)

Embrace Of Thorns - Revelation Of All Sins CD/DVD (Saturnal)

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - The Helm Of Sorrow EP (Sacred Bones)

Frank Iero And The Future Violents - Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place (UNFD)

Razor - Armed & Dangerous Re-Release (Relapse)

Razor - Live! Osaka Saikou 大阪最 Re-Release (Relapse)

Saor - Guardians Re-Release (Season Of Mist)

Starified - Fat Hits (Ripple)

Voodoo Circle - Locked & Loaded (AFM)

January 22, 2021

Asphyx - Necroceros (Century Media)

Creye - II (Frontiers)

Damon Johnson & The Get Ready - Battle Lessons (Double Dragon)

The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground (SPV/Steamhammer)

Ektomorf - Reborn (Napalm)

Jason Bieler and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra - Songs For The Apocalypse (Frontiers)

Kickin Valentina - The Revenge Of Rock (Mighty)

Labyrinth - Welcome To The Absurd Circus (Frontiers)

Nervosa - Perpetual Chaos (Napalm)

Phantom Elite - Titanium (Frontiers)

Therion - Leviathan (Nuclear Blast)

W.E.T. - Retransmission (Frontiers)

Wig Wam - Never Say Die (Frontiers)

January 29, 2021

The Body - I've Seen All I Need To See (Thrill Jockey)

Demon Head - Viscera (Metal Blade)

Grey Daze - Amends...Stripped EP (Loma Vista)

MSG - Immortal (Nuclear Blast)

Nightfall - Athenian Echoes/Eons Aura Re-Release (Season Of Mist)

Nightfall - Macabre Sunsets Re-Release (Season Of Mist)

Nightfall - Parade Into Centuries Re-Release (Season Of Mist)

Pounder - Breaking The World (Shadow Kingdom)

Rezet - Truth In Between (Metalville)

Sargeist - Let The Devil In Re-Release (Moribund)

Soen - Imperial (Silver Lining)

Tribulation - Where The Bloom Becomes Sound (Metal Blade)

Werewolves - What A Time To Be Alive (Prosthetic)

February 5, 2021

Angelus Apatrida - Angelus Apatrida (Century Media)

Cult Of Luna - The Raging River EP (Red Creek)

Korpiklaani - Jylhä (Nuclear Blast)

The Ruins Of Beverast - The Thule Grimoires (Van)

Sarin - You Can't Go Back (Prosthetic)

Todd La Torre - Rejoice In The Suffering (Rat Pak)

Transatlantic - The Absolute Universe (InsideOut)

February 12, 2021

Abiotic - Ikigai (The Artisan Era)

Dead Poet Society - -!- (Spinefarm)

Dio - Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City Re-Release (Niji/BMG)

Dio - Holy Diver Live Re-Release (Niji/BMG)

Durbin - The Beast Awakens (Frontiers)

Emptiness - Vide (Season Of Mist)

Everdawn - Cleopatra (Sensory)

God Is An Astronaut - Ghost Tapes #10 (Napalm)

Immortal Guardian - Psychosomatic (M-Theory)

Joel Hoekstra's 13 - Running Games (Frontiers)

Love And Death - Perfectly Preserved (Blind Tiger)

Nightfall - Diva Futura/Electronegative Re-Release (Season Of Mist)

Nightfall - Lesbian Show Re-Release (Season Of Mist)

The Pretty Reckless - Death By Rock And Roll (Fearless)

Simulacrum - Genesis (Frontiers)

Sirenia - Riddles, Ruins & Revelations (Napalm)

February 19, 2021

The Amenta - Revelator (Debemur Morti)

Austin Meade - Black Sheep (Snakefarm)

Escape The Fate - Chemical Warfare (Better Noise)

The Gathering - Mandylion Re-Release (Transcending)

The Gathering - Nighttime Birds Re-Release (Transcending)

Lake Of Tears - Ominous (AFM)

Nothing, Nowhere - Trauma Factory (Fueled By Ramen)

Philm - Time Burner (Metalville)

Ricky Warwick - When Life Was Hard And Fast (Nuclear Blast)

Suffering Hour - The Cyclic Reckoning (Profound Lore)

Temperance - Melodies Of Green And Blue EP (Napalm)

February 26, 2021

Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories (earMusic)

Anneke van Giersbergen - The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest (InsideOut)

Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist (Epitaph)

Culted - Nous (Season Of Mist)

Einherjer - Dragons Of The North Re-Release (Napalm)

Einherjer - North Star (Napalm)

Empyrium - Über den Sternen (Prophecy)

Epica - Omega (Nuclear Blast)

Evergrey - Escape Of The Phoenix (AFM)

Karbholz - Kontra (Metalville)

Kreator - Under The Guillotine Box Set (Noise)

Melvins 1983 - Working With God (Ipecac)

Mephistofeles - A Path Of Black EP (Helter Skelter/Regain)

Moonspell - Hermitage (Napalm)

Ominous Ruin - Amidst Voices That Echo In Stone (Willowtip)

March 5, 2021

Acid Mammoth - Caravan (Heavy Psych Sounds)

A Day To Remember - You're Welcome (Fueled By Ramen)

Demon Hunter - Songs Of Death And Resurrection (Solid State)

Insane Clown Posse - Yum Yum Bedlam (Psychopathic)

Nightfall - At Night We Prey (Season Of Mist)

Thron - Pilgrim (Listenable)

Witherfall - Curse Of Autumn (Century Media)

Wolf King - The Path Of Wrath (Prosthetic)

March 12, 2021

Acid Mammoth - Acid Mammoth Re-Release (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Acid Mammoth - Under Acid Hoof Re-Release (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Blackmore's Night - Nature's Light (earMusic)

Enforced - Kill Grid (Century Media)

Eyehategod - A History Of Nomadic Behavior (Century Media)

Gizmachi - Omega Kaleid (Self)

Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (Nuclear Blast)

Thunder - All The Right Noises (BMG)

White Void - Anti (Nuclear Blast)

March 19, 2021

Agent Steel - No Other Godz Before Me (Dissonance)

Depths Of Hatred - Inheritance (Prosthetic)

Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol.2 - The Better Noise Years (Better Noise)

Saxon - Inspirations (Silver Lining)

March 26, 2021

As Everything Unfolds - Within Each Lies The Other (Long Branch)

Budderside - Spiritual Violence (Motorhead/Silver Lining)

Evanescence - The Bitter Truth (BMG)

April 9, 2021

Devil Sold His Soul - Loss (Nuclear Blast)

April 16, 2021

Bewitcher - Cursed Be Thy Kingdom (Century Media)

Greta Van Fleet - The Battle Of Garden's Gate (Lava/Republic)

While She Sleeps - Sleeps Society (Spinefarm)

April 30, 2021

Twiztid - Unlikely Prescription (Majik Ninja)

May 21, 2021

Amorphis - Live At Helsinki Ice Hall (Nuclear Blast)

Amorphis - The Vinyl Collection 2006-2020 Box Set (Nuclear Blast)

May 28, 2021

Vincent Crowley Band - Beyond Acheron (Odium)